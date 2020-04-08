Kevin Kearns Discusses Keeping Kids Strong & Healthy During COVID-19 Pandemic on Sharon Kleyne VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Guest: Kevin Kearns, founder/CEO of Burn with Kearns and Kids Growing Up Strong; All-star Conference Presenter for IDEA, the world's largest association for fitness and wellness professionals.



For over twenty-five years, international coach and fitness instructor Kevin Kearns has inspired thousands of kids and adults to improve their health. Sharon Kleyne, founder of Bio Logic Aqua® Research Water Life Science® is the founder of the Global Health Olympics™ and host of the internationally syndicated The Power of Water® & Your Health sponsored by Nature's Tears® EyeMist® on VoiceAmerica, believes with Kearns that now more than ever people need to find ways to keep moving at home.



"Through on-line yoga, Qigong and other martial arts," says Kleyne, "they also need to learn to breathe properly and drink lots of water—at least 8-10 glasses a day." Kearns echoes that, saying he encourages his clients to consume a gallon-and-a-half of pure water every day.



As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, Kleyne reminds everyone about water education. "We've got a lot to learn," says Kleyne. "We must be patient with doctors and physicians as they figure this out. You think you're in charge. Your body's organism is in charge from birth. You're not. It's the water first, then comes breathing. Then comes the training. Now, we are going through some learning. I call that the Global Health Olympics™." Kleyne's Global Health Olympics™ lifestyle is designed to inspire kids and adults to become just like quarterback Tom Brady. Kleyne, who has evaluated Tom Brady, teaches that Brady does everything with fascinating rhythm and scientifically. That's the training she advises the world to follow. "Stop, think, follow," says Kleyne. "Don't be impulsive or emotional. Time was invented for eternity with water," says Kleyne.



"If you wash your hands properly," adds Kleyne, you are learning in the Global Health Olympics™. In this germ warfare, we are all soldiers to save lives," says Kleyne. Here is an educational video about handwashing: https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/a31903011/black-paint-white-gloves-viral-video-shows-hand-washing-technique/



Kearns, whose father died at twelve and whose uncle introduced him to the martial arts, transformed himself from a small weakling to a strong, fit athlete. "I kept training," he says, "because I love the community, respect and commitment. The founder of Burn with Kearns and Kids Growing Up Strong, Kearns created program of mixed martial arts training for the military, the NFL, college hockey and many others. He has trained and certified more than 2,500 instructors around the globe.



During the COVID-19 challenge, Kearns relates how he has four major concerns. "I am worried about people eating too much at home, I'm worried about alcohol abuse, drug abuse and suicide," says a concerned Kearns.



Kleyne worries, too, noting that stress and anxiety continue to build the longer the crisis lasts. That's why we all need to join in with the social awareness that is best for all health in life and join in on the Global Health Olympics™ training.



