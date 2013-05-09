Kevin Mongelli Is a New Independent Award Winner

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- This year’s Indie Music Channel Awards aired live from Hollywood, California at the House of Blues Foundation Room On Sunday, April 28, 2013. Independent musician Kevin Mongelli walked away with the award for Best Classical Recording for his instrumental song “Darker Days.” The Indie Music Channel Awards show recognizes talented musicians from around the world annually. Kevin Mongelli’s piece wowed the judges and has delighted classical music fans everywhere. www.MongelliMusic.com



In the world of independent music, the Indie Music Channel Awards are the most prestigious in the industry. They recognize artists in the genres of Techno, Country, Rock, Pop, Folk, Classical, R&B, World, Jazz, Rap and Christian/Gospel.



Prior to winning the award for Best Classical Recording, Mongelli also had the distinction of winning the 2012 competition for song of the year with “Darker Days.” At 2012’s Indie Music Channel Awards, Mongelli was among the nominees for Album of the Year for his third album, entitled Fort Lonesome.



As the 2013 winner of Best Classical Recording, Mongelli has been recognized for his talent for writing and performing instrumental music. He continues to make music that his fans eagerly await.



To listen to Mongelli’s music, tune into Internet radio stations Pandora or Jango and to buy his music, go to www.MongelliMusic.com, iTunes, or any of the larger online retailers.



To contact Kevin Mongelli, follow him on Twitter @PianoEloquence or Facebook at the same username. His website is www.MongelliMusic.com.



Kevin Mongelli is an active member of The Recording Academy.