Kewell Converters Ltd Offers 3D Foam Parts Manufactured Using Pure High-Pressure CNC Water-Jet Technology

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Kewell Converters Ltd, a leading provider of bespoke foam products, offers 3D foam parts that are manufactured using pure high-pressure CNC water-jet technology. The custom-made foam parts are designed and created to meet specific requirements and specifications for a variety of applications, including insulation, packaging, gaskets, cushioning, prototypes, and more. The parts are designed with complete precision and accuracy using CNC technology with complex geometries and shapes that would otherwise be impossible to create with traditional manufacturing processes. The products are made in a variety of shapes, sizes, and densities to fit the needs of the customer.



The parts are lightweight, durable, and cost-effective, making them ideal for use in a variety of different industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and more. The parts are created using CNC technology and can be used for a variety of applications, such as acoustic insulation, packaging, and even medical or scientific equipment. The parts are made using computer-aided design (CAD) software and a CAM (Computer-Aided Manufacturing) system to ensure precision and quality in the parts. Businesses looking for bespoke 3D foam products can visit Kewell Converters Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We pride ourselves on designing and manufacturing 3D Foam Parts, which may involve a combination of fabrication, processes/machining and indeed skilled hand finishing to achieve the desired shape. As engineers with huge experience, we tend to know what can be achieved and how to convert foam materials into various shapes and 3D geometry, which are increasingly becoming needed and demanded. We work with and create 3D design models of any foam object required by our clients to strict specification, simple or complex."



Kewell Converters Ltd is one of the most well-known suppliers of engineered foam products in the UK. The company designs and manufactures returnable packaging and component solutions for many of the world's biggest industries. The organisation's products are tailored specifically to the customers' requirements, delivering solutions to prioritise the supply cycle and sustainability goals to ensure the perfect solution.



About Kewell Converters Ltd

Kewell Converters Ltd (KCL) is the UK's leading specialist foam fabricator and foam converter for batch production parts. The company provides bespoke, quality, UK-manufactured foam (Zotefoams / Azote / Plastazote and others) and a wide variety of applications from cases, inserts and sheets to bespoke designs since 1971. They have an unrivalled depth of experience in manufacturing and design in the foam marketplace stemming from 50 years of operation and both ISO 9001: 2015 Quality & ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management Systems Certified. The combination of CAD/CAM design and programming along with CNC multi-head/axis routing enables them to offer a truly professional and custom solution to any sector.



