Kewell Converters Ltd Offers a Wide Range of Engineered Foam Products for Various Industries

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Kewell Converters Ltd, a popular provider of air filter foam, offers a wide range of engineered foam products for various industries. Their team of experts helps you find the best solution for your application, whether it is for automotive, medical, or industrial use. The company provides custom-engineered foam fabrication services and specialises in providing engineered foam solutions to customers in a variety of industries. The company's products are manufactured using various types of foam materials, such as polyurethane, polyethylene, polyester, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, and polycarbonate.



Their goal is to provide you with the best possible foam solution for your specific needs. The company offers a range of customisation options, such as custom colours, shapes, sizes, and densities. Their products are designed to meet customer specifications and international standards to ensure quality and performance. Their products are typically designed to provide a certain level of insulation, cushioning, or impact resistance. Businesses looking for customised foam products can go to Kewell Converters Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We are the largest specialist foam converter and fabricator in the UK. We have a huge amount of experience manufacturing foam inserts and products for all kinds of industries. No matter what kind of product you are looking for, we have a wide range of foam materials and products to ensure that we can provide the perfect solution. We only provide foam materials of the highest quality to make sure they meet your needs."



Kewell Converters Ltd is one of the most well-renowned providers of medical foam products in the UK. Their team strives to exceed customers' expectations and make sure that every product they produce meets or exceeds their needs. The company is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services while maintaining a competitive price. The organisation has a team of technical foam fabricators specialising in providing technical solutions for their global customer base.



About Kewell Converters Ltd

Kewell Converters Ltd (KCL) is the UK's leading specialist foam fabricator and foam converter for batch production parts. The company provides bespoke, quality, UK-manufactured foam (Zotefoams/Azote/Plastazote and others) and a wide variety of applications from cases, inserts and sheets to bespoke designs since 1971. They have an unrivalled depth of experience in manufacturing and design in the foam marketplace stemming from 50 years of operation and both ISO 9001: 2015 Quality & ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management Systems Certified. The combination of CAD/CAM design and programming along with CNC multi-head/axis routing enables them to offer a truly professional and custom solution to any sector.



For more information, please visit: https://www.kewell-converters.co.uk/



