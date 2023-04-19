Kewell Converters Ltd Offers Foam Rolls Designed to Meet Customers' Specifications

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- Kewell Converters Ltd, a leading provider of bespoke foam products, offers foam rolls designed to meet customers' specifications, i.e. desired thickness, width and length. They provide a practical packaging solution for various items, including glassware, electronics, sensitive equipment and supplies, and delicate home decor items. The rolls wrap items individually or as a layer between items in a box to prevent them from moving around during transit. The rolls help prevent movement or shifting during transport that could damage the item.



They provide rolls with appropriate thickness and density to fit your specific packaging needs and ensure your items are safe during shipping. The foam rolls they provide are lightweight, durable, and easily cut to size using scissors or a box cutter. The foam rolls are a cost-effective and reliable packaging solution for protecting fragile and delicate items during transit. For more information, businesses looking to buy foam rolls for packaging and shipping can check out Kewell Converters Ltd's website.



A representative from the company stated, "With over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and design of foam products, we are confident that we can provide you with the perfect solution. We provide high-quality foam rolls for all your needs, which can be supplied directly via foam manufacturers with whom we have close working partnerships. We can also fabricate foam rolls in-house for clients to meet more specific guidelines."



Kewell Converters Ltd is one of the UK's most popular suppliers of engineered foam products. The company designs and manufactures returnable packaging and component solutions for many of the world's biggest industries. The organisation's products are tailored to the customers' requirements, delivering solutions to prioritise the supply cycle and sustainability goals to ensure the perfect solution.



About Kewell Converters Ltd

Kewell Converters Ltd (KCL) is the UK's leading specialist foam fabricator and foam converter for batch production parts. The company provides bespoke, quality, UK-manufactured foam (Zotefoams / Azote / Plastazote and others) and a wide variety of applications from cases, inserts and sheets to bespoke designs since 1971. They have an unrivalled depth of experience in manufacturing and design in the foam marketplace stemming from 50 years of operation and both ISO 9001: 2015 Quality & ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management Systems Certified. The combination of CAD/CAM design, programming, and CNC multi-head/axis routing enables them to offer a truly professional and custom solution to any sector.



