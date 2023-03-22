Kewell Converters Ltd Offers Protective Foam Packaging for Use in Retail, Promotional & Consumer Packaging

Station Road Edenbridge, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2023 -- Kewell Converters Ltd, a leading provider of bespoke foam products, offers protective foam packaging for use in retail, promotional & consumer packaging. The packaging offers excellent cushioning and protection for fragile items and protects products from damage during shipping and handling. The packaging is used for a variety of products, including electronics, fragile items, and products with irregular shapes. They provide different types of foam packaging materials, including expanded polystyrene (EPS), polyethene (PE), and polyurethane (PU) foam. Their foam packaging has unique properties, such as strength, flexibility, and shock absorption.



The packaging products provide excellent protection for fragile items during shipping and handling. In addition, the products are flexible, weigh very little, are not volatile, are stable and won't fade in sunlight, and protects against impact or abrasion. They customise the packaging foam to fit the specific size and shape of the product being shipped to ensure a snug and secure fit, which will help prevent damage during transit. Businesses looking to buy foam packaging for use in retail, promotional & consumer packaging can go to Kewell Converters Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our manufacturer partners supply us with highly absorbent foams which make the perfect materials for specifying in protective packaging. They weigh very little, are not volatile, are stable and won't fade in sunlight. In addition, they are flexible and able to protect against impact or abrasion. Their inertia means they will inhibit corrosion and won't cause other discolouring or staining. Our foams are often chosen for the archival or safekeeping of works of art and other antiquities."



Kewell Converters Ltd is one of the most well-renowned providers of medical foam products in the UK. Their team strives to exceed customers' expectations and make sure that every product they produce meets or exceeds their needs. The company is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services while maintaining a competitive price. The organisation has a team of technical foam fabricators specialising in providing technical solutions for their global customer base.



About Kewell Converters Ltd

Kewell Converters Ltd (KCL) is the UK's leading specialist foam fabricator and foam converter for batch production parts. The company provides bespoke, quality, UK-manufactured foam (Zotefoams / Azote / Plastazote and others) and a wide variety of applications from cases, inserts and sheets to bespoke designs since 1971. They have an unrivalled depth of experience in manufacturing and design in the foam marketplace stemming from 50 years of operation and both ISO 9001: 2015 Quality & ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management Systems Certified. The combination of CAD/CAM design and programming along with CNC multi-head/axis routing enables them to offer a truly professional and custom solution to any sector.



For more information, please visit: https://www.kewell-converters.co.uk/



