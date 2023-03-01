Kewell Converters Ltd Offers Specialist Foam Inserts Providing Maximum Protection for Fragile and Valuable Items

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- Kewell Converters Ltd, a well-renowned supplier of foam products, offers specialist foam inserts that provide maximum protection for fragile and valuable items. The inserts are custom-designed to fit inside a specific container or case to securely hold and protect delicate items during transport or storage. Their products are used in various industries, such as medicine, military, aerospace, and electronics, where delicate or sensitive equipment needs to be transported safely and securely. They shape and mould the materials to fit the exact specifications of the equipment they are designed to protect, ensuring a snug and secure fit.



The inserts they provide are an essential component for the safe and secure transportation and storage of delicate equipment and are an important consideration for many industries. They offer a cost-effective and efficient solution for protecting valuable products and equipment during transport and storage. The inserts can benefit businesses that need to transport or store fragile products safely and securely and can help reduce the risk of damage during transit or storage. Businesses looking to buy specialist foam inserts can check out Kewell Converters Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our provision of packaging in the form of foam inserts ranges from standard applications to highly specialised. In general, here at KCL, we make use of AZOTE and ZOTEK foams, which guarantee our clients precision foam inserts which provide maximum protection for fragile and valuable items. The material's durability also ensures that the foam inserts are returnable, meeting the ever-increasing quest for an ecologically-mindful, waste-free environment."



Kewell Converters Ltd is one of the most sought-after providers of medical foam products in the UK. Their team strives to exceed customers' expectations and ensure that every product they produce meets or exceeds their needs. The company is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services while maintaining a competitive price. The organisation has a team of technical foam fabricators specialising in providing technical solutions for their global customer base.



About Kewell Converters Ltd

Kewell Converters Ltd (KCL) is the UK's leading specialist foam fabricator and foam converter for batch production parts. The company provides bespoke, quality, UK-manufactured foam (Zotefoams / Azote / Plastazote and others) and a wide variety of applications from cases, inserts and sheets to bespoke designs since 1971. They have an unrivalled depth of experience in manufacturing and design in the foam marketplace stemming from 50 years of operation and both ISO 9001: 2015 Quality & ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management Systems Certified. The combination of CAD/CAM design and programming along with CNC multi-head/axis routing enables them to offer a truly professional and custom solution to any sector.



For more information, please visit: https://www.kewell-converters.co.uk/



