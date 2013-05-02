KewLighting Set to Launch New Daily Deal Section for It's Home Lighting Store Online

New Malden, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Kew Lighting & Electrical a wholesale business located in surrey specialising in high quality lighting for the home, workplace and outdoors as well as a full range of electrical products aimed specifically at the electrical contractor sector aims to join the trend in daily deal market with its own dedicated daily deals by email section



The Daily deal model has exploded onto the scene over the years, and the market and data show that these businesses show no sign of slowing down.



With companies like Amazon, Google and Ebay, Today’s top and most influential technology companies already venturing into the same exact new market.



They each have launched daily deal offerings, thereby validating the business model’s sustainability.



Howard Connolly founder of Kewlighting says “This is going to be an amazing transformation to the industry”



On the consumer side, according to BIA/Kelsey, in US alone consumer spending on online deals will reach $5.5B in 2016. In March 2012 CBS said UK spends nearly £300m on daily deal websites The point is simple:



Consumers are always on the lookout for deals, and this trend is going to be on for many years to come.



Kew Lighting founder also says "Keeping up with daily deals is not a piece of cake, it has to be well thought off".



This is understandable, as a supplier home lighting distributors you will need to maintain a minimum level of price offering which is set by your supplier, this mean that there is no much room for flexibility on pricing as the market prices are already regulated.



The question was asked.- How will Kew Lighting be able to enter the market if minimum pricing is already set for most supplier products?



Kew lighting commented "We have been in business for over a decade and we think it's time to give back, as a result we have come up with a very interesting model that I'm sure everyone will enjoy "



Kew Lighting Daily Deals section is set to go live June 1st 2013.



