Key Automotive Applications to Outline Thermal Spray Coating Market Trends : By Key Players General Magnaplate Corporation, Praxair Surface Technologies, Oerlikon Metco

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- Thermal spray coating is extensively being used across various crucial sectors of the economy such as automotive, healthcare, electronics, energy and aerospace. Favorable properties driving the coating demand are superior chemical resistance and enhanced wear protection. An increase in disposable income among people in both developed and developing nations is steering innovations in the automobile sector, where thermal spray coating market is gaining traction.



Improved product life cycle coupled with reliability, maintainability and high resistance to scratch and decomposition on various automobile machines will boost the market demand. Surging demand for passenger and commercial vehicles with strong coated components is positively influencing global thermal spray coating market share.



Frontrunners in the Industry:



The key players involve in the thermal spray coating market include A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Flame Spray Coating Co., General Magnaplate Corporation, Praxair Surface Technologies, Oerlikon Metco, Plasma-Tec, Surface Technology, H.C. Starck GmbH, ASB Industries, Metallisation Ltd., MesoCoat, Inc. Coating, Cincinnati Thermal Spray Inc., Thermion Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Bodycote PLC, Saint-Gobain, Sandvik AB



Aerospace components such as turbine blades, flame tubes, liners, HPT outer stationary seal, compressor seals, bearings and rotor path linings are exposed to extreme environmental conditions like heat and pressure. Thermal spray coating helps to protect the engine parts from heat and corrosion, impart necessary surface conditions and increase their life span.



The flourishing healthcare industry is witnessing rapid growth owing to the growing incidences of chronic diseases and the ability pf the people to spend more on advanced healthcare services. Medical devices are instruments or apparatus that are used in the process of treatment and diagnosis. In such devices, thermal spray coating is used to deposit coatings that may be fully biocompatible with human tissue.



Regionally, North America will emerge as a profitable revenue pocket for thermal spray coating industry share in the coming years. High purchasing power among people in the region is supporting expansion in various sectors such as automobiles, aerospace, healthcare and construction. In 2016, North America thermal spray coating market size with respect to revenues was valued at over USD 2.3 billion due to the need to achieve cost optimization in power, aerospace and defense applications.



Regional Segment:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East and Africa



Main Features of the Global Thermal spray coating market Research Report:



-The report delivers the market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the global Thermal spray coating industry spanning all years till 2026.



-The report also describes the major drivers of worldwide Thermal spray coating market by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the Thermal spray coating market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global Thermal spray coating industry, and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global Thermal spray coating market.



