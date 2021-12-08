Key Considerations in an Office Fitout

Wellington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2021 -- We are moving into an era where optimum workspaces are less dense and more flexible, with traditional open-plan being left behind. Today, the multifunctional, versatile workplace must be able to offer a broad range of options, whether that relates to office-based tasks or the proportion of the workforce that may be periodically working from home. Integrating these considerations at the fit-out stage is a vital part of the process for evolution. There are a number of key areas where this is most likely to arise.



Creating safe and adaptable spaces

Particularly where the structure of a business has shifted post-pandemic there may now be a very different employee infrastructure. More remote workers can mean there is a need for fewer desks and the opportunity to use additional space productively in safe and adaptable ways. That may mean creating breakaway areas where staff can interact differently with one another or integrating innovative office furniture - such as sit-stand desks - that is designed to improve both performance and experience.



Social distancing needs

From modular furniture to protective screens and the use of individual cube spaces, there are many options when it comes to ensuring that any need for social distances can be accommodated via an office fit-out, now or in the future.



A focus on employee wellbeing

Planning a fit-out can be a great opportunity to communicate a values shift, such as a greater focus on employee wellbeing. The spaces humans occupy have a physiological and psychological impact on everyone's day-to-day lives - using plants or bibliophilic experiences as part of office design, for example, has been found to reduce stress, enhance creativity and improve cognitive function.



More fun and flexibility

Fitout trends today include the idea that the office is a place to escape the pressures of home with design and aesthetics focused on improving creativity and creating spaces that are divided into fun, break, and work zones.



