Key Developments in Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- The aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to reach USD 730.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.58% from 2017 to 2022. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2022. Increase in aircraft orders, rising demand for lightweight seats, and growth in premium air travel are projected to drive the aircraft seat actuation system market in the coming years. However, backlog of aircraft deliveries is major challenge which can affect the growth of aircraft seat actuation system market.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43853437



Business class segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022



Based on seat class, the business class segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in aircraft orders and demand for enhanced passenger experience, especially in long-haul aircraft, are among the key factors driving this segment of the market.



The wide body aircraft segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022



Based on aircraft type, the wide body aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in orders for wide body aircraft due to the increased demand for long-haul travel is one of the key factors driving this segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market.



The aircraft seat actuation system market in Middle East is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and Europe is expected to lead this market



The aircraft seat actuation system market in the Middle East is growing at the highest rate due to the presence of many profitable airlines, namely, Etihad Airways (UAE), Emirates (UAE), and Turkish Airlines (Turkey) in the region. The growing air passenger traffic coupled with the increase in demand for premium seating are the main drivers expected to propel the growth of the aircraft seat actuation system market in the Middle East during the forecast period. The market in this region is mostly fueled by the aftermarket activities as the maintenance and retrofitting market is high.



Request Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43853437



Key Players Operating in Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market:



Major companies profiled in the report include Zodiac Aerospace (France), Crane Aerospace (US), ITT Corporation (US), BÜHLER MOTOR (Germany), Rollon (Italy), and Astronics Corporation (US) among others.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com