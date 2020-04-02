Key Developments in Anti-Jamming Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- The overall anti-jamming market for GPS is expected to grow from USD 3.86 billion in 2018 to USD 5.50 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.34%. High demand for GPS technology in military applications and ongoing developments to improve the overall GPS infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of this market.



High demand for GPS technology in military applications drives the global anti-jamming market for GPS



GPS was originally developed for military purposes and has proven to be essential for land, air, and sea navigation for the accurate positioning for a wide range of military applications. The military GPS/global navigation satellite system (GNSS) devices are highly recommended for applications related to force deployment, logistical support, and vehicle navigation—such as GPS-aided navigation systems for aircraft and unmanned vehicles, handheld receivers for soldiers, and navigational devices for vehicles. Signal jamming is a major threat to the military operations based on GPS. GPS jamming devices broadcast signals in the same frequency as used by satellite navigation, which results in false location information. It can also lead to the disruption of satellite transmissions. A few military applications, such as the GPS Jammer Location (JLOC), have been designed to monitor GPS interference and provide alerts to military users in the field on the detection of threat. Also, the use of anti-jamming systems and technology with GPS receivers and antennas helps prevent jamming. Therefore, the high demand for GPS and GNSS devices in military applications is driving the growth of the anti-jamming market for GPS.



GPS anti-jamming technology is used to protect GPS receivers from intervention and intentional jamming. The GPS anti-jamming solutions use power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming to ensure the correct functioning of GPS receivers. These devices use digital filtering technology to amplify the ability of GPS receivers to lock or weaken the GPS signals caused by the external noise interferences from other electronic devices or GPS jammers. This report analyzes the anti-jamming market for GPS segmented on the basis of receiver type, technique, application, end user, and geography.



On the basis of anti-jamming technique, the market has been segmented into nulling, beam steering, and civilian techniques. The market for civilian techniques is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for anti-jammers for commercial vehicles is likely to boost the market for civilian technique-based anti-jamming systems.



The anti-jamming market for GPS in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of GPS technology in the defense and commercial sectors, with a focus on accuracy and secured navigation, is expected to fuel the growth of the anti-jamming market for GPS in this region during the forecast period. As a result, APAC also holds a significant share of the overall anti-jamming market for GPS.



