Key Developments in Global Embedded System Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The embedded system market includes major Tier 1 and 2 manufacturers like Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Corporation, Renesas Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Cypress Semiconductor, Marvell Semiconductor, and ON Semiconductor.



These companies have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The embedded hardware components and software solutions manufactured by these companies are used by consumer device, automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, communication, and other industrial manufacturers. COVID-19 not only impacted the operations of the industries offering various embedded component and solutions, but also affected the businesses of the companies using these products and solutions. The low demand for consumer electronic devices due to lockdown had a global impact on the semiconductor market.



The continuous fall in the global demand and export shipments for automotive vehicles is also expected to negatively impact the semiconductor market and eventually, slow down the demand for embedded system. The healthcare industry is however, expected to be benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic as the need for ventilator and other advanced medical equipment rises across the world. This is expected to positively impact the embedded system market as various embedded hardware components are used in the development of advanced ventilators and other medical equipment including medical robots.



The global embedded system market is estimated to be USD 86.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 116.2 billion by 2025; at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include an increase in the number of research and development activities related to embedded systems, rise in demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electromobility solutions for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, increase in demand for portable devices such as wearables, and rise in the use of multicore processors in military applications.



Microcontrollers segment accounted for the largest share of the embedded system market in 2019



In 2019, the microcontrollers segment accounted for the largest share of the embedded system hardware market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of microcontrollers in implantable medical devices, automobile engine control systems, microwave ovens, washers and dryers, security systems, office machines, remote controls, power tools, appliances, and toys. The demand for microcontrollers is continuously increasing owing to automation in different industries, adoption of IoT in a number of verticals, rise in the global demand for secured applications, and increase in demand for low energy consumption devices.



Real-time embedded systems segment accounted for a large share of the embedded system market in 2019



The real-time embedded systems segment accounted for a large share of the embedded system market in 2019. Real-time embedded systems are used in applications that require a high responsiveness rate. Network embedded systems are kind of real-time embedded systems that use LAN, WAN, or the Internet to access the resources and perform given tasks. They can have either wired or wireless connections. The growing incorporation of IoT in various devices, smart environments, and platforms is one of the factors driving the demand for real-time embedded systems. Moreover, ongoing advancements in sensors and actuators used for industrial automation, energy distribution, transportation, telecommunication networks, and healthcare applications are also driving the demand for real-time embedded systems globally.



Among applications, the communication segment accounted for the largest share of the embedded system market in 2019



The communication segment accounted for the largest share of the embedded system market in 2019. Embedded systems are used in routers, Ethernet devices, wireless infrastructures, and protocol converters for high-speed data transfer to support the expanding communication infrastructures. Embedded hardware such as FPGA and ASIC are being used in various network and telecom applications. Telecom providers often integrate hard IP for interfaces such as peripheral component interconnect (PCI) Express, 100G Ethernet, and DDR3/4 for high-speed data transfer using embedded hardware such as FPGA. Moreover, technologies such as eASIC, which are cost-effective and meet power targets, are increasingly used in radio access network (RAN) equipment.



Asia Pacific is the leading embedded system market, globally, by market share, in 2019



The growing per capita income and ongoing large-scale industrialization and urbanization are factors driving the growth of the embedded system market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. In addition, the availability of low-cost electronic products in APAC is expected to contribute to an increased demand for microprocessors and microcontrollers in the region. The rising use of autonomous robots and embedded vision systems is also projected to lead to an increased demand for embedded system hardware such as microprocessors and controllers for use in industrial applications in APAC.



