Key Developments in Industrial Agitators Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- The global industrial agitator market size is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 2.7 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2025. The growing demand for customized agitators and the increasing need for energy efficiency, flow maximization, rapid mixing, and other advancements are the major drivers for the industrial agitators market. The rising demand for high-performance mixing devices, and growing manufacturing sector and process industries are also driving the market. On the other hand, the high maintenance cost of industrial agitators is a major restraining factor for this market.



The portable agitator segment is projected to account for the largest size of the market during the forecast period.



Portable agitators provide high torque and a wide range of gear reduction and can handle shock loads that are greater than around 500% of their rating. The high growth of the healthcare segment across China and India is expected to drive the market's growth further. Dynamix Agitators offer a range of portable agitators to handle shock loads, thereby attracting industries to use such agitators for mixing needs. Milton Roy (US), a manufacturer of controlled-volume metering pumps and equipment, provides the HELISEM Series of portable agitators. The series offers four distinct models. The VDA model is a motor-driven mixer available with a variety of marine impellers and mounting options. The VRP model is a gearmotor-driven mixer using a pitch blade turbine (PBT) impeller; this model offers mixing during emptying, filling, or with a variable speed drive. The FRH model is a gearmotor-driven mixer equipped with an HP2 impeller with two blades. The VRH model is a gearmotor-driven mixer equipped with an HP1 propeller with three blades. Moreover, these agitators can be used in industries such as chemicals, oil, and water treatment.



The impeller segment of the industrial agitator market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



As part of a mixer, impellers help solve the specific problems associated with the mixing process, making the mixing system more efficient. For each application, there is a unique impeller that lets the mixer work in balance and provides quality mixing. All impellers perform at a different level of efficiency despite being similar in design. The right impeller solves the issues related to uniformity, area of influence, shear, and solid suspension. For example, R blade propellers are used for mixing, pumping, heat transfer, and high-viscosity propulsion.



The top-mounted agitator segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



These agitators are gaining significance as they are required for multiproduct mixing where impellers are changed to match processing requirements, or when one-piece continuous shafts cannot be installed. Top-mounted agitators have the largest number of applications in the mixing process. Sulzer's (Switzerland) Scaba top-mounted vertical agitators are used for mixing and agitating process liquids in many industries, including wastewater and industrial applications. They ensure homogenous mixing results, high process reliability, high efficiency, low operating costs, and low environmental stress.



APAC industrial agitators market to witness disruptions amidst COVID-19 lockdowns



Countries across North America, especially, the US are battling with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, the country is witnessing gradual re-opening of businesses. However, the demand for agitators has reduced in the US. Also, supply chains have been disrupted across the APAC region. As a result, many industries such as chemicals, paints & coatings, and cosmetics are expected to witness a cut in production output, thereby resulting in a decline in demand for agitators.



Key Market Players



Key players in the Industrial Agitator market include Ekato Group (Germany), SPX Flow, Inc. (US), Sulzer ltd. (Switzerland), Xylem Inc. (US), Philadelphia mixing Solutions, Ltd (US), Alfa Laval Inc. (Sweden), Chemineer (US) and others.