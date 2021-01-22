Key Developments in Urban Air Mobility Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- The Urban Air Mobility Market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to USD 15.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.33% from 2018 to 2030. The need to increase operational efficiency, reduction in human intervention for intercity and intracity transportation using eVTOLs, and growing investment activities around the world are key factors expected to drive the market growth.



Platform segment projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the infrastructure segment during the forecast period



Based on component, the urban air mobility market has been segmented into infrastructure and platform. The platform segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investments from various eVTOL manufacturers for commercial applications, such as air taxi, personal air travel, cargo transportation, and air ambulance.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251142860



Autonomous segment estimated to lead the market during the forecast period



Based on operation, the urban air mobility market has been segmented into piloted and autonomous. The autonomous segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, as autonomous eVTOLs are better suited for passenger and cargo transportation and are expected to be increasingly used for intercity transportation. These autonomous eVTOLs can operate in urban areas as they are equipped with high-quality sensors and proven technology for human-free operations. Presently, the market for fully-autonomous aerial vehicles is smaller than that of the piloted aerial vehicles. However, the autonomous segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.



Europe to be the fastest-growing market for urban air mobility during the forecast period



The Europe urban air mobility market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Countries in this region, such as Germany and France, are investing heavily in the development and procurement of advanced eVTOL systems for commercial operations. Advancements in the manufacturing capability of emerging economies in this region will drive the market. Additionally, the ever-increasing trend of automation and globalization in these coountries are fueling the growth of the European UAM market.



Key Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the urban air mobility market report include Kitty Hawk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), and A3 by Airbus (US). Partnerships and new product launches were key strategies adopted by these players to achieve growth in the market. These strategies accounted for the major share of the total growth strategies adopted by the leading players in 2017.