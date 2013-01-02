"Key Findings: Innovations in Ophthalmic Devices - Anterior Segment" Published

New Medical Devices market report from Datamonitor: "Key Findings: Innovations in Ophthalmic Devices - Anterior Segment"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Worldwide, age-related vision issues are becoming endemic and there is expected to be a severe shortage of trained professionals to address these issues. Eye care experts are relying upon newer devices and technologies to provide crisp, clear vision to presbyopes, including earlier diagnosis of ocular surface disorders, improved cataract surgery techniques, and customized implants.
Scope
- Assess the innovative technologies and devices catering to the presbyopic market and how these will influence treatment options and outcomes.
- Evaluate the potential for growth in the dry eye market stimulated by advances in diagnosis and treatment.
- Identify the advances in imaging that are providing a better understanding of vision disorders and improving cataract surgery outcomes.
- Understand geographic differences in the use of techniques such as presbyLASIK and corneal crosslinking.
Highlights
Age-related eye diseases will grow significantly over the next few decades, and the demand for spectacle-free vision will grow in parallel. Devices such as the femtosecond laser for refractive cataract surgery, newer IOLs, and quicker methods to diagnose surface disease will all improve outcomes and reduce both surgical and follow-up times.
The presbyopia-correcting market will dominate surgeons' time as the baby-boomer and first-generation LASIK patients move into the 50+ age range; several newer lenses are being evaluated and brought to market to address this group's vision concerns.
Newer imaging devices will gain market share quickly, as cataract surgeons realize the value in confirming implant choices during the surgery itself. Other imaging devices will continue to gain market acceptance as surgeons use them to identify other ocular diseases that previously necessitated referrals.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What innovations are continuing to advance the state of the art in cataract surgery?
- How are new devices changing the refractive surgery landscape, given that it is already one of the most commonly performed elective procedures?
- What benefits can be gained by investment in novel diagnostic tools and treatments for dry eye?
- Why does the market penetration of some innovative ophthalmic devices differ widely between countries?
- In which areas of the anterior segment is there remaining unmet need and room for further substantial innovation?
