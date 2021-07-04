Key Growth and Trends for Battery Energy Storage System Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2021 -- The battery energy storage system market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 12.1 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2020 to 2025. Increasing demand for continuous power and energy storage systems in critical infrastructures, adoption of grid energy storage solutions, grid modernization efforts, and increasing usage of lithium-ion battery based energy storage systems due to its excellent features are among the factors driving the market for battery energy storage systems. The report covers the battery energy storage system industry segmented into element, battery type, ownership, connection type, energy capacity, application, and geography.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=112809494



Battery energy storage systems with energy capacity above 500 MWh to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on energy capacity, the above 500 MWh segment of the battery energy storage system market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. A battery energy storage system with a high capacity and a low power rating delivers a low amount of electricity for a long time and is sufficient to run a few crucial appliances. These battery storage systems help in running other power plants during times of high electricity demand. The utilities are among the applications that require high capacity energy storage systems. To date, most of the high capacity energy storage system installation projects across the world cater to the utility application. In recent years, due to the growing need for electrification in rural and urban areas, government and private bodies are striving to improve the electric grid system to cater to the energy needs. These systems help the utility meet local capacity requirements and mitigate energy procurement costs. For instance, California investor-owned utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) constructed a 182.5MW/730MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project, which was among four energy storage projects located at Moss Landing Power Plant.



Utilities application to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The public utility applications or utilities involve the electric grid, a system where the electricity generated at power plants is immediately used by the loads that are connected to it. The generation and consumption of electricity need to be matched at all times, as mismatch leads to the voltage and frequency deviations, and causes power outages and damage to the equipment. To overcome this problem, a battery energy storage system is installed with the electric grids, which controls the voltage and frequency deviations. The battery energy storage system used in utilities is a cost-effective alternative to replace a conventional infrastructure, especially in helping substations and transmission and distribution (T&D) lines to meet growing peak demand.



The battery energy storage system market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC held the largest share of the battery energy storage system market in 2019. APAC is a hub for the battery energy storage system industry. APAC is expected to witness plans for electrification in remote areas, which are majorly off-grid in several countries. The use of residential energy storage technology will enable to increase access to electricity for these remote and island communities in the region. Energy storage investments are expected to increase substantially within the region as the governments in growing economies are making new policies to improve the reliability and quality of the power distribution facilities for the residential customers.



Key Market Players

The battery energy storage system market players have implemented mostly organic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and contracts, to strengthen their offerings in the market. ABB (Switzerland), Panasonic (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Samsung SDI (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), General Electric (US), Hitachi (Japan), Tesla (US), Toshiba (Japan), AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands), The AES Corporation (US), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), TrinaBESS (China), Primus Power (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), BYD (China), and Johnson Controls (US) are some of the major players in the market.