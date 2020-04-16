Key Market Dynamics in Aircraft Flight Control System Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- The aircraft flight control system market was valued at USD 11.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.67 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2023.



The objectives of this study are to analyze the aircraft flight control system market along with the statistics from 2017 to 2023 as well as to define, describe, and forecast the aircraft flight control system market based on type, component, technology, end user, and region. The base year considered for the aircraft flight control system market study is 2016, and the forecast period for this study is from 2018 to 2023



Based on type, the military UAV's FCS segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control system market during the forecast period



Based on type, the aircraft flight control system market has been segmented into commercial fixed wing flight control system, military fixed wing flight control system, rotary wing flight control system and military UAV flight control system. The military UAV flight control system segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the commercial fixed wing flight control system from 2018 to 2023. Increasing demand for military UAV's used in surveillance and reconnaissance from the North American and European regions is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.



Based on end user, the linefit segment of the aircraft flight control system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023



Based on enduser, the market has been segmented into linefit and retrofit. The linefit segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing air passenger volume year on year is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.



Aircraft flight control systems market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



The geographical analysis of the aircraft flight control system market includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North America region accounted for the largest share of the aircraft flight control system market in 2017. However, the Asia Pacific aircraft flight control system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in passenger traffic and military aircraft in countries such as India, China, and Russia.



Market Players:

Honeywell International (US), Moog (US), Safran ( France), BAE Systems (UK), United Technologies (US) , Parker Hannifin (US),Rockwell Collins (US), and Woodward (US) among others



