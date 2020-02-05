Key Market Dynamics in Human Machine Interface HMI)

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- The human machine interface market (HMI) is expected to be worth USD 5.86 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2016 and 2022. The growth of this market is propelled by growing acceptance of industrial automation equipment in the manufacturing sector, evolution of industrial internet of things (IIoT) and increasing demand for smart automation solution, and growing need of efficiency and monitoring in the manufacturing plant.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



1. Evolution of industrial internet of things (IIoT) and growing demand of smart automation solution

2. Increasing rate of adoption of industrial automation equipment in the manufacturing sector human machine interface market.

3. Growing need of efficiency and monitoring in the manufacturing plant



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=461



Evolution of industrial internet of things (IIoT) and growing demand of smart automation solution to drive global Human Machine Interface demand by 2022



The industrial internet of things (IIoT) is the application of the Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing industry. The IIoT is revolutionizing the manufacturing plants by connecting a wide network of intelligent devices that would increase automation in the plants. IIoT helps in acquiring and generating greater amount of data which requires a platform such as human machine interface market for better visualization of the data. With the help of IIoT, plant floors are increasingly becoming more interconnected and integrated that led transformation of industrial automation into smart automation which enables manufacturers to gain better return on investment (RoI).



The human machine interface market ecosystem comprises interface manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors. The players involved in the development of HMI systems include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Emersion Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Kontron AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan).



The hardware segment lead the global human machine interface market in terms of market share in 2015. Hardware segment includes basic HMI, advanced panel-based HMI, and advanced PC-based HMI. The market for advanced panel-based HMI is expected to witness a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand of mobile HMIs is driving the growth of the advanced panel-based market. In addition, the advanced panel-based HMIs have high demand in industries such as oil and gas, chemical, and energy and power, where critical operations are involved. The industries demand advanced solutions to enhance the visibility of production process.



The market for embedded HMI solution is expected to hold a larger market size by 2022 owing to increasing adoption of the embedded HMI solutions in process industry. Embedded platforms enable easy communication between two machines and provide easy access to operators, and thus help operators in process industries to gain more process visibility.



The discrete industry dominated the human machine interface market in 2015. Growing need for the monitoring and controlling solutions in automotive, packaging, and aerospace and defense industry is expected to drive this market growth. The automotive industry is expected to hold the largest size of the global market for discrete industry between 2016 and 2022. Intensified operation of automotive manufacturing companies to cater the increasing demand for automobiles is expected to drive the demand of the HMI solutions in this industry.



Inquiry Before Buying @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=461



North America is expected to lead the overall human machine interface market between 2016 and 2022. Factors such as growth in the discrete industries, high adoption of advanced manufacturing practices, and increasing demand for advanced software solutions in the manufacturing industries are propelling the growth of the market in this region. The market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Technological innovations in different industries and increasing economic and infrastructure developments in China, Japan, India, and other Southeast Asian countries are the major factors driving the market growth in the APAC region.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com