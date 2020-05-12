Key Market Dynamics in Land Mobile Radio Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Land Mobile Radio Market by Type (Hand Portable, and In-Vehicle), Technology (Analog, and Digital), Frequency (25-174 MHz, 200-512 MHz, 700 MHZ & above), Application (Commercial, and Public Safety), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to be valued at USD 20.82 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2016 and 2022.



Demand for inexpensive and reliable land mobile radios, growing significance of efficient critical communication operations, application of land mobile radios in diverse industries, and transition of communication devices from analog to digital are some of the factors driving the land mobile radio market.



"Digital technology expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period"



The market for digital land mobile radio devices is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Growing technological developments and greater functionalities of digital technology over analog mobile radio devices are some of the prominent factors that are likely to encourage the adoption of digital land mobile radio devices during the forecast period.



"Market for military and defense, and transportation land mobile radios to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022"



Military and defense is the largest application driving the growth of land mobile radios for mission critical operations. Land mobile radios are a vital part of every military setup, and thus are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Land mobile radios are now available with inbuilt world class standards, such as P25 and TETRA, to cater to the needs of critical and seamless communications in military and defense and homeland defense. The application of land mobile radio in transportation covers land, air, and sea transport security. In air transport, information about arrival and departure of flights are conveyed and interoperated by security personnel via LMRs. Modern transport systems, such as highway, public transport, and port and airport facilities have provided the society with numerous advantages in terms of increased travel opportunities and greater choice. The Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD) is focusing on making transport systems cleaner, safer, more efficient, and more affordable.



"North America expected to dominate the land mobile radio market between 2016 and 2022"



The land mobile radio market in North American is driven by factors such as extensive research and development activities, and growing land mobile radio offerings in terms of both portable and in-vehicle devices. The land mobile radio market in the region is estimated to grow considerably in the coming years on the back of the rise in demand for digitalized products that offer better and effective results than traditional analog products. Major players involved in the land mobile radio market include Harris Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Simoco, Raytheon Company, and JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Thales SA, Raytheon Company, RELM Wireless Corporation, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Tait Radio Communications Limited, and Sepura PLC.



