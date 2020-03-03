Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The Microdisplay market to grow from USD 972 million in 2018 to USD 3,583 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.3% during the forecast period.



The major factors that are expected to be driving the microdisplay market are compact size and technological advancements of microdisplay, increased adoption of HMDs in several industries, and escalated demand for OLED microdisplays. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the microdisplay market size based on product (HMD, HUD, EVF, and projectors), technology (OLED, LCoS, LCD, and DLP), resolution and brightness, industry, and region.



Inquiry before Buying @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=430



Key Market Dynamics in Microdisplay Market



Driver: Adoption of ADAS and surge in demand for head-up displays



Automotive vehicles are evolving with added safety features. These safety features are likely to be deployed significantly at a high rate in the coming years. The main objective behind the implementation of these features in the vehicle is to provide a safer, efficient, and convenient driving experience. Due to this, the demand for the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) is increasing at a rapid pace, especially in European countries, as well as in the US, Japan, and China. The use of HUDs in vehicles has increased gradually as the device reduces dangerous distractions by displaying valuable information such as a car's speed, navigation directions, and warning signals, directly in the driver's line of sight. The HUD display is a transparent display projected on the windshield or on a transparent screen attached on the dashboard so that the driver doesn't have to look down on the dashboard every time.



Restraint: Saturation of markets for digital cameras and projectors eventually slowing down microdisplay market growth



A camera is an optical instrument used for capturing and recording images, which are stored in a physical form known as a digital system. An EVF is a camera viewfinder that projects the image captured by the lens on a microdisplay, which assists in aiming the camera at the target to be photographed or viewed, and mostly EVFs are used in digital still cameras and video cameras. The overall digital camera and projector market is maturing, and growth is naturally slowing as it becomes nearly saturated. Due to the declining demand for digital cameras, the demand for microdisplays has also reduced for these products.



Opportunity: Development of next-generation microdisplay technology— Micro-LED



The micro-LED market is witnessing technological advancements in the display industry. Many leading industry players are working on optimizing existing display technologies that include LED-LCD, OLED, and quantum dot LED, among many others; however, the development of micro-LED displays can disrupt the entire display ecosystem. Micro-LED displays find their application in near-eye AR/VR devices and automotive HUD devices, which require compact size displays, fast response time, and low power consumption. Micro-LED technology, when mature, is expected to penetrate different display applications and offer various opportunities for the growth of the global display panel market.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=430



Challenge: Reducing display latency



Latency can be defined as any delay that increases the real or perceived response time compared to the required response time. Certain factors such as imbalance in data processing speed between the microprocessor and input or output devices can cause latency in HMDs. Among all the factors, displays contribute for more than 50% of the total delay in VR and AR devices.



There will be a deviation of location from the exact position if there is an issue in the measurement of the viewpoint. Thus, the VR system requires a minimal latency to maintain the virtual entity at a stable position. The virtual object should not delay over 15 milliseconds while adapting to a new situation as it causes variation in the position of objects. Thus, minimizing the latency is one of the major challenges faced by companies.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com