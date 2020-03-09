Key Market Dynamics in Occupancy Sensor

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The occupancy sensor market to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period (2019–2024).



The major factors that are expected to be driving the market are include increasing demand for energy-efficient devices and favorable government policies regarding energy saving as well as the development of accurate and efficient sensors that can be configured and programmed for HVAC systems. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the occupancy sensor market size based on technology, building type, network connectivity, operation, coverage area, application, and region.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Encouraging government policies toward energy saving



Private, public, and government firms are active participants when it comes to energy saving and proper consumption of resources. With regard to this, government bodies of all major regions (North America, Europe, and APAC) have initiated many laws, policies, and programs related to the efficient use of energy and energy saving. In such energy-saving initiatives, most of the time occupancy sensor is also considered as one of the major energy-saving devices. For instance, in the European Green Light Programme (2012), the European Commission instructed the installation of energy-efficient lighting technologies, such as adding occupancy sensors, day lighting sensors or other controls in building facilities.



Restraint: False triggering of a switch by sensors



Since the last decade, false triggering of a switch in occupancy sensor is one of the major restraining factors for the growth of the studied market. Sensors are more susceptible to false triggering due to any movement in the space. They are sensitive to all types of motions; therefore, they also react to non-occupant movement. False triggering may occur due to sunlight, anyone passing through adjacent spaces in the sight of the sensor or any machinery that heats up objects.



PIR occupancy sensors and ultrasonic occupancy sensors possess many identical features in terms of their overall performance. Their major difference lies in the area of coverage due to which ultrasonic sensors are more expensive, but provide greater sensitivity than PIR sensors. Increased coverage and sensitivity, however, results in more susceptible to false triggering due to any movement in the space. The level of false triggering of a switch by sensor is more in an ultrasonic sensor due to more coverage of area than PIR occupancysensor and increased level of sensitivity.



Opportunity: Expected incorporation of lighting controllers with in-built data connectivity technology



The lighting control market has seen significant growth in the past few years. The market includes a considerable number of products including dimmers, occupancy sensors, timers, daylight sensors, and relays. These products are used either independently or in an integrated form. They can be integrated with home automation systems through wired and wireless technologies. To enable their automated operations, lighting controllers have to be externally integrated with communication protocols.



Challenge: Lack of awareness regarding benefits of occupancy sensors



In spite of widespread promotion, the development of occupancy sensors is lower than other lighting technologies such as motion sensor and vacancy sensor. It suffers from the difficulty of accurately predicting the occupancy of the occupant. The performance of an occupancy sensor is dependent on user occupancy, lighting control patterns, and sensor selection. Additionally, it is also considered to be expensive, and the awareness regarding cost-related benefits of occupancy sensors is low. This acts as a challenge for the occupancy sensor market as it affects the penetration rate in developing and underdeveloped economies.



Key Market Players



Legrand (France), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Signify (Netherlands), Johnson Controls (US), Actuity Brands (US), Lutron Electronics (US), Leviton Manufacturing (US), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Honeywell (US), Texas Instruments (US), SIEMENS (Germany), OSRAM LICHIT AG (Germany), Enerlites (US), Alan Manufacturing (US), Crestron Electronics (US), Functional Devices (US), Pyrotech- Tempsens Group (India), Hager Group (Germany), and Brück Electronic (Germany).



