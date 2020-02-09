Key Market Dynamics in Surface Mount Technology

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Surface Mount Technology Market by Equipment (Placement, Inspection, Soldering, Screen Printing, Cleaning, Repair & Rework), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to be valued at USD 5.42 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2017 and 2022.



Browse 82 market data Tables and 103 Figures spread through 198 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surface Mount Technology Market"



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=99662691



The factors driving the growth of the market include the increased demand for miniaturized consumer electronics products and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.



"Surface mount technology market for inspection equipment expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022"



Placement defects can occur both before and after reflow. Thus, inspection equipment plays a vital role in the SMT manufacturing industry. The SMT inspection equipment market is driven by the improving product technology, responsiveness, reliability, and quality of inspection. The increasing need for this equipment in telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, and computing & storage is expected to drive its demand during the forecast period.



"The market for automotive is expected to grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period"



The demand for SMT devices has increased due to their ability to meet the needs of the critical systems in the automotive industry with zero defects. The number of electric components used in an electric vehicle is more as compared with any conventional fuel combustion vehicle as former has an electric motor, battery, and other complex connections to ensure optimum utilization of power. Owing to the critical role of electrical components in these electrical vehicles, surface mount devices are used as they are lighter in weight, occupy less space, and are safe and durable over a longer period of time.



"North America expected to hold the second-largest share of the surface mount technology market during the forecast period"



There has been an increasing demand for mobile and internet-connected devices, including smartphones and tablets, in North America. The demand for digital video content has also driven the production of a range of high-performance internet-connected devices and other similar technologies, which have further fuelled the growth of the overall semiconductor industry. Various associations such as Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) (U.S.), Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) (U.S.), and Electronics Components Industry Association (ECIA) (U.S.) are working toward the advancement and growth of microelectronics and packaging in the U.S. North America is the second-largest market for consumer electronics and one of the largest markets for electric vehicles. This is expected to drive the growth of the surface mount technology market in North America.



Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=99662691



The major players involved in the surface mount technology market are ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), CyberOptics Corporation (U.S.), Electro Scientific Industries Inc. (Oregon), Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.(Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Juki Corporation (Japan), Mycronic AB (Sweden), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Orbotech Ltd. (Israel), and Viscom AG (Germany).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com