Key Market Dynamics in the Structured Cabling Market

The structured cabling market is expected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2020 to USD 13.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices & systems, rising trend of data center convergence, and growing investments in communication infrastructure.



Market Dynamics of Structured Cabling



Driver: Increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices systems



The demand for high-speed networks for commercial, industrial, and residential applications has been consistently increasing. The need for real-time information, which requires faster and continuous transmission of data is expected to arise in various verticals. The trend of advanced internet protocol (IP) such as Voice over IP (VoIP), IP-based security systems, and IP videoconferencing is fueling the need for data, voice, and video signal convergence.



Restaraint: Emergence of wireless communication systems



Wireless communication systems transmit information from one point to another using a microwave radio spectrum. The information is beamed from one central location to the receiving dishes. For wireless communication, radio frequency (RF) and fiber space optics (FSO) are the most commonly used techniques. The advantage of wireless communication over the use of fiber optics is that it requires less capital for installation. Another major benefit of RF and FSO is their non-interference with each other. Therefore, both systems can be used together to increase efficiency in any application.



Opportunity: High adoption of FTTH/FTTP owing to faster and uninterrupted flow of data



The residential and commercial infrastructures in urban and semi-urban areas are driving the demand for Fiber-to-the-home/Fiber-to-the-premises (FTTH/FTTP). The increased need for high-speed data transmission and the growing use of broadband is expanding the fiber optic systems network and contributing to the growth of the structured cabling market globally. The fiber optic cables ensure the faster and uninterrupted flow of data as they are unaffected by electromagnetic interference (EMI). FTTH/FTTP dramatically increases the speed of communication for residential and commercial applications compared to the typical traditional cable modems.



Challenge: Retrofitting older infrastructures



The majority of old infrastructures need modification and retrofitting to match up with the current demand for high-speed, reliable, and uninterrupted data, voice, and video transmission. The older buildings and work premises differ from the present standards and have inadequate space to accommodate current technology devices. The retrofitting of infrastructure is a challenging job for structured cabling vendors as the time required for planning and executing the upgrade is more than executing the new infrastructural project.



Key Market Players



Major players in the structured cabling market include CommScope (US), Nexans S.A. (France), Panduit Corp. (US), Legrand (France), Corning Inc. (US), Belden, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemon (US), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), and R&M (Switzerland), and so on.