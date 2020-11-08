Key Trends and Opportunities in Full-Body Scanners Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2020 -- The global full-body scanners market is projected to grow from USD 276 million in 2020 to USD 485 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2025. Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the market are the increasing safety concerns due to terrorisms and the need to decrease drug trafficking at transit hubs.



Based on the end-use sector, the transport segment of the full-body scanners market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the end-use sector, the transport segment of the full-body scanners market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment is attributed to improvements in the technology for scanning passengers, expansion of existing airports, and seaports, and development of new airports, seaports, and railway stations. The transport segment has witnessed a significant drop in passenger footfall starting since March 2020 which is expected to take 2-3 years to recover. This will lead to a higher CAGR as the market is expected to recover grow from 2020 to 2025.



Critical infrastructure includes prisons and government facilities & homeland security; prisons are expected to dominate as prison authorities are increasingly procuring full-body scanners to prevent the smuggling of contraband such as drugs and weapons.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145680532



Based on technology, the millimeter wave segment is expected to lead the full-body scanners market from 2020 to 2025



Based on technology, the full-body scanners market has been segmented into x-ray and millimeter wave. The millimeter wave segment is expected to account for the largest share as airports and other transit hubs use only these scanners since frequent and prolonged exposure to x-ray scanners can cause cancer and other illnesses due to exposure to radiation. Millimeter wave scanners have also seen high adoption in prisons as well as critical infrastructure facilities.



ased on the output, the dual view segment is expected to lead the full-body scanners market from 2020 to 2025



Based on output, the market has been segmented into single view, dual view, and 3D. The dual view segment accounted for a larger market share of in 2020 compared to the single view and 3D segment in the same year. Dual view scanners have higher efficiency compared to single view scanners since they generate two images that can be used to detect contraband inside the body. The second image in dual view scanners presents a clearer picture of the torso and can be used to identify contraband smuggled inside organs or body cavities. 3D scanners have witnessed low adoption as the technology is still in its nascent stage.



Full-body scanners market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



Based on region, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Changing demographics and an increase in disposable income in the region is driving the demand for air travel, which has led to the increase in new airport developments and expansion of existing airports, resulting in the need for new passenger security systems in the region. Apart from increasing passenger footfall, the region also accounts for a high number of prisons and prisoners. Thus, Asia Pacific presents significant opportunities for full-body scanners.



Key Market Players



The major players in the global full-body scanners market are Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (UK), Leidos Security Detection & Automation (US), Rapiscan Systems (US), ADANI (US), OD Security (Netherlands), Tek 84 Inc (US), Westminster International Ltd (UK), Nuctech Co Ltd. (China), Millivision Technologies (US), Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc. (US), Braun & Company Ltd (UK), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), C.E.I.A. SpA (US) Evolv Technology, Inc. (US), Metrasens (UK), QinetiQ (UK), Millivision Technologies (US), Canon U.S.A. Inc. (US), and Liberty Defense (Canada), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as contracts, acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships to expand their presence in the market.