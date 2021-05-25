Key Trends and Opportunities in the Command and Control Systems

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- The global command and control systems market size is projected to grow from USD 33.0 billion in 2019 to USD 43.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025. Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the demand for command and control systems are the use of space-based command and control infrastructure for enhanced connectivity and mission support, modernization of existing military infrastructure, and increasing need for interoperability between security devices, among others.



Based on the platform, the space segment of the command and control systems is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the platform, the space segment of the command and control systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Space-based situational awareness is required for commanders to make informed decisions where ground-based intelligence cannot provide the necessary information relating to missions. The increasing use of earth-observation satellites for command and control is driving the market. Developed countries such as the US, France, and the UK spend increasingly on space-based C4ISR systems to enhance their surveillance capabilities and quicken their attack response time.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144844194



Based on the application, the defense segment is expected to lead the command and control systems from 2019 to 2025.



Based on application, the command and control systems market is segmented into government & defense and commercial. The government & defense segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. The need for command and control systems for the effective management of military assets, enhancing situational awareness, strengthen environment security, and protect critical infrastructure, borders, and coastlines, among others, are some of the factors contributing to the growth in this segment.



Based on the solution, the software segment of the command and control systems is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



Based on the solution, the command and control systems market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The increase in demand for software in command and control systems is expected to have a significant impact on the market. Development of software for applications such as Physical Security Information Management (PSIM), signaling & traffic management, infrastructure safety & security management, and military situational awareness are driving the market for command and control systems in this segment. This software helps manage data acquired from various communication devices to facilitate operational planning and asset management. Application software also helps process and transmit information to display consoles.



he command and control systems market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



Based on region, the command and control system market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due the increase demand for command and control systems for land, maritime, airborne and space platforms, investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based command and control systems for the commercial sector among others during the forecast period.



Key Market Players

The major players in the command and control system market are Raytheon Company (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US), L3Harris (US), Saab AB (Sweden), and Thales Group (France) among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as contracts, acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and partnerships & agreements to expand their presence in the command and control systems further.