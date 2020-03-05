Key Trends in Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- The NVH testing market to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2016 to USD 2.2 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period (2017–2023). The major factors that are expected to be driving the NVH market are adoption of stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution and increasing demand for automotive and car infotainment system. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the NVH market size based on type, application, end user, and region.



By end user, Power generation end user to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The NVH testing market for power generation end user is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Stringent legislative obligations placing high pressure on OEMs to design and manufacture low noise level equipment is one of the major factors leading to the growth of the NVH testing market for the power generation end user.

By type, the software type to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The NVH testing market for software, by type, is expected to register a higher CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Changing technology and requirement for the NVH testing equipment used across several industries is the major factor leading to the growth of the NVH testing market for software.



Europe to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period



The NVH testing market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Germany, the UK, France, and Italy are some of the prominent countries driving the growth of the NVH testing market in Europe. The adoption of stringent regulations for the reduction of pass-by-noise levels, which would help in reducing the overall environmental noise, as well as the presence of prominent NVH testing solution providers drives the market for NVH testing in Europe region.



Key Market Players



National Instruments (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Siemens PLM Software (US), HEAD acoustics (Germany), m+p international (Germany), imc Meßsysteme (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark), Prosig (UK), Signal.X (US), Honeywell (US), ESI Group (France).



