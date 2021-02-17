Key Trends in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- The overall Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is expected to grow from USD 40.1 billion in 2020 to USD 80.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020–2025.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include growing e-commerce industry globally; increasing use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition; rising adoption of AIDC solutions due to their ability to minimize queuing and transaction time and provide greater convenience to users in making small-value payments; and surging adoption of AIDC solutions by banking and financial institutions to ensure customer safety and security, along with data privacy. An increasing number of patients and deaths due to COVID-19 will force all the countries to increase their healthcare expenditure, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market for AIDC products.



Hardware component held the largest market share of AIDC market in 2019



The hardware component is expected to account for the largest share of the AIDC market by 2025. The high requirement for hardware components in several automatic identification and data capture products such as barcoding solutions, magnetic stripe cards, smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR) systems, RFID tags, printers and readers, tablets, wearables, VR devices, heads-up display devices, Google Glass, and biometric systems, has contributed to the largest size of the hardware segment.



Manufacturing vertical held share of AIDC market in 2019



The manufacturing vertical is expected to continue to account for the largest size of the AIDC market. The leading position of the manufacturing vertical, in terms of market size, can be attributed to enhanced production efficiency and reduced operational costs achieved with the utilization of AIDC products, thereby enabling the manufacturing vertical to effectively manage the increasing number of goods flowing through the supply chain process. Hence, the manufacturing vertical is likely to witness a high demand for AIDCs during the forecast period.



APAC is expected to hold a significant share of AIDC market by 2025



APAC accounted for the largest share of the AIDC market by 2025. The AIDC market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many retail and logistics companies are expanding their presence in the region to capitalize on the increased purchasing power of the middle-class people, which has led to the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market in the region. Moreover, the significant presence of several market players, such as Panasonic (Japan), SATO (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Godex (Taiwan), and Optoelectronics (Japan), in the region is likely to propel the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market in APAC.



Key market players

Honeywell (US), Datalogic S.p.A. (Italy), Zebra Technologies (US), SICK AG (Germany), Cognex Corporation (US), Toshiba (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Thales (France), and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) are a few major companies in the AIDC market.