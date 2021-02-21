Key Trends in the Building Information Modeling Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2021 -- The building information modeling (BIM) market size is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. Rising urbanization and infrastructure projects, growing benefits offered by BIM for the AEC industry, and increasing government mandates for BIM adoption are among the factors driving the growth of the BIM market.



Software likely to account for a larger share of the building information modeling market by 2025



Many players are offering BIM based on software and services. The software used for BIM exhibits features such as interoperability between applications, easy visualization, and cost-effectiveness. The software generally encompasses solutions for objectives such as architecture, sustainability, structures, MEP, construction, and facility management. The software segment holds the largest share of the BIM market, by type and is dominated mainly by the architecture and construction software.



Preconstruction to be the high impacting segment of the market



BIM is a complete process from the preconstruction phase to the operations phase. Preconstruction is the first phase. This phase consists of visualization, conceptualization, programming, cost planning, architectural, structural, systems design, analysis, detailing, coordination, and specification. As most of the information about the project planning and execution is provided in this phase, owners, contractors, architects, and engineers can easily visualize the entire project. The preconstruction phase mainly consists of developing BIM models, clash detection and BIM co-ordination, and extraction of 2D drawings.



Building application to account for the largest market share and to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period



BIM is widely used in building applications to reduce the cost overrun and time overrun, which may help in reducing the delays in the project. With the help of various tools such as 3D modeling and clash detection, it helps efficiently plan, design, construct and manage buildings. Buildings account for a larger share of the BIM market compared with any other application because of the increasing number of buildings or construction projects, along with business centers, shopping centers, and retail shops. It is a step forward in leveraging BIM toward the innovative presentation of projects in the form of informative and simulations models.



North America to hold the largest share in building information modeling market during the forecast period



The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share due to the wide adoption of BIM by architects, engineers, and consultants. The market in North America has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico and is led by companies such as Autodesk (US), Trimble (US), AECOM (US), Archidata (Canada), and others. The US is expected to lead the North American BIM market as it homes various tier 1 companies and is at the forefront in the adoption of advanced digital systems in the infrastructure domain. BIM software solutions, such as architectural design and construction, are widely used by end users in North America for planning, design, and construction of a particular construction facility.



APAC to witness the highest CAGR in building information modeling market during the forecast period



APAC is one of the emerging and the fastest-growing market for BIM. The countries in this region wherein BIM systems have a considerable market include China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Being the largest emerging market in the world, APAC is expected to lead the construction industry, accounting for a significant number of construction projects carried out worldwide. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore have made certain mandates for the adoption of BIM, while countries such as China and India are expected to adopt BIM in coming years. Governments have started imposing new regulations regarding the building construction permit. Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore have already made BIM documents mandatory, especially for public buildings, along with green certification-related documents.



Key Market Players

include Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, Trimble, Dassault Systèmes. RIB Software, ASITE, AVEVA, and Hexagon are among the major players in the building information modeling market.