Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

Spokane Valley, WA based Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. On February 10, 2021, Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) reported that it had "received a notification from an employee regarding irregularities of the classification of inventory between raw material and work-in-process at a production facility." As a result, the Company could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended December 26, 2020 while it conducted an internal investigation into the accounting matters.



