Key West Finest Makes It Easier Than Ever to Find the Best of Key West Florida with New Website

Key West, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Key West Finest, is a helpful website that makes it easy for visitors and residents alike to find the best, the finest, that Key West, Florida has to offer. From the most luxurious places to stay, to fun, exciting things to do and exceptional eateries and restaurants, this website provides information, reviews and even specials, discounts and deals for the best that Key West has to offer, all for free, and all in one convenient, easy to use, one stop resource. Now, it’s easier than ever to locate the best places to stay, shop, relax and enjoy at the company’s new, updated website.



Key West Finest provides a valuable service to its visitors and users by culling through the Key West area’s top accommodations, restaurants and attractions and combines them all in one easy to access format. Key West, Florida is a top attraction for individuals, families, and couples alike, and has consistently been voted in the top 10 most romantic cities to visit. It can be difficult to know where to go when one is new to a city, or even how to get there, but this website takes away the usual frustration and hassle of finding the best that a city has to offer. Whether one is a long time visitor to the southernmost city, a local, or even a first time visitor, the site takes all of the hassle and frustration out of planning the perfect stay in Key West.



In addition to their online information, the site provides a downloadable guide that includes area maps and QR codes for the best deals at the area’s most sought after and exclusive locations, so that visitors can easily find what they need both online and in the physical world. Whether someone is searching for a posh and luxurious hotel or motel, or would prefer to relax at a cozy bed and breakfast, inn or guesthouse, or prefers to be completely pampered at a spa, resort or retreat, this site provides all of the information and details to pick out the perfect place to stay and unwind while in Key West, Florida.



The site also provides information and discounts for top attractions in the area, whether one wants to tour the famed Earnest Hemingway house, take a tour on the trolley, enjoy fishing, snorkeling, scuba diving or even a midnight sail in the turquoise waters off the coast, the website makes it easy to book one’s reservations for an adventure of a lifetime. Just like the site, the guide offers information about the area’s best restaurants, from clubs to enjoy the nightlife, award winning restaurants with haute cuisine to small mom and pop specialty eateries, the guide makes it easy for foodies everywhere to locate and enjoy Key West’s finest dining, whatever their tastes may be!



To find out more about this website makes it easy to find the very finest that Key West, Florida, has to offer visitors and locals, please visit their website at http://www.keywestfinest.com



About Key West Finest

Key West Finest was formed by Iris and Amber DeBevec , who have been providing local marketing services in the Key West, Florida area for nearly 20 years. The DeBevacs have applied their marketing talents to compiling the best that Key West, Florida has to offer in one handy to have, and easy to use, guide that can be accessed online, downloaded, or even mailed to visitors and locals alike so that they can find the area’s best accommodations, restaurants and attractions in one convenient location.



Contact Information:

Key West Finest

1107 Key Plaza

Box #310

Key West, FL 33040

Telephone: 305-296-0555

Email: kwfinest@aol.com