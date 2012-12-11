Key West Magician Conjures Up Military Family Stimulus Package Helping to Vanish the Crush of This R

Key West, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Squeaky-clean, family comedy magician David Breth of Key West, Florida, officially re-opened the doors to his popular Key West based children’s birthday party magic show business called David Breth Magic.



David Breth has been called the "Robin Williams for children", delivering his quick wit and zany comedy antics which has made Breth was one of the busiest children's entertainers in the Key West area.



Customers flew him to Boston, Michigan, as well as several other cities, to entertain their children and friends for birthday parties. In 2006 he chose to “take a break” from the field of children's entertainment and pursued the corporate market, which lead him to perform sophisticated adult illusion effects.



David said, "I have been fortunate to perform my mind-boggling, amazing shows for The State Department - Foreign Affairs (Washington, DC), The Baltimore Ravens (NFL), Aberdeen Proving Ground, Quantico, The Connex Group, John's Hopkins Hospital Surgeon and Intern Doctor Group, Colliers Pinkard, Bergman & Bergman, Wells Fargo, Small Business Development Centers, Edgewood Proving Ground, Wine In The Woods Festivals, Senator Nancy Jacobs, and a plethora of other companies over the past several years.



One of the illusions he performs, is a real "Intellectual Stimulator" (skeptics find this one totally amazing)!" David stated he really enjoys the corporate market and will continue to offer his quality services in this arena, but due to the economy's twist and turns of uncertainty he made the decision to re-open his doors to perform children's events again.



Something that made him extremely cutting-edge and unique in his market is his one-hundred-percent, tear up your check 17-minute guarantee. According to David's web site, if he does not deliver what he promises, you simply take your check, shred it into tiny pieces and pay him nothing!



When he first began offering such a bold guarantee many of his colleagues laughed because he made such an offer - - those who did not laugh were David's client base, they often stated ... "how much more comfortable they were in hiring someone that is a guaranteed investment (it is win/win)."



Another point which really shocked the kids entertainment community is when David Breth started calling himself a 'children's comedian' ... after all, who has ever seen a comedy club where children are in the audience.



David says, "I bring the excitement and laughter with me, wherever I am with children this becomes the 'comedy club' - - the children are the audience and I am the comedian.



His title came about when several parents started calling him “The Robin Williams for children."



Breth says, I am available for party’s and private events on the Naval Air Station Key West and in the Sigsbee Recreation Center. When you call mention you are active military and you get an instant, unmatched by any other entertainer throughout Key West military, special rate.



For more information on his Key West family magician, visit http://www.DavidBreth.com



Master kids comedian & magician David Breth, performs custom created shows through the city of Key West, Florida (also travels nationally and internationally upon request).



For further information or an interesting interview, please contact Breth @ (305) 906-1987