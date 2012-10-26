Key West Magician Launches Birthday Party Website Moms of Children Ages 5-9 Years

Key West, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- If you are looking for a fun, squeaky-clean, comedy magician in Key West, Florida then you know David Breth has all this and much more which is why he is proud to announce the launch of his new web site http://www.davidbreth.com/Key-West-Magicians



Key West is home to a variety of artists for just about any taste and with this in mind David Breth invites you to visit his new web site dedicated to his up-beat, laughter-filled, comedy-magic shows.



For more information and an interesting interview on this magician's new web site please visit http://www.davidbreth.com/Key-West-Magicians