Keyes Lexus Announces Arrival of 2013 Lexus LS

Van Nuys, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Keyes Lexus announced the arrival of the new, re-designed Lexus flagship 2013 Lexus LS at the Van Nuys Lexus showroom. Equipped with a 4.6-liter, V-8 engine, the first 8-speed transmission in the industry, the LS460 is now available for all versions in all-wheel drive. According to Enamul Islam, spokesperson for Keyes Lexus, "This feature enhances performance in any condition. The frame has been upgraded with stiffer welding points and, when combined with Drive-Mode Select, the new LS460 delivers more performance, handling, smoothness, and fuel efficiency than every before."



Islam is sure drivers will love the new car, saying "Drivers of the new 2013 LS460 F-Sport will love the feel of the sport-tuned air suspension, improving cornering and soaking up those little bumps in your path to freedom. The rear-wheel drive model is equipped with a Torsen limited slip rear differential and 19” forged wheels that keep you firmly planted to the ground. Stopping power is enhanced by Brembo six-piston calipers and improved brake controls. This will be the most engaging LS, ever."



With it's new features making driving easier, Islam is certain the new Lexus technology will be a crowd-pleaser. "Inside and out, the new 2013 LS460 is at your service. Approach the vehicle and LS460 welcomes you with easy-entry seat position and warm LED lighting. Start the vehicle, and the driver seat, steering, and mirror positions automatically align to your preset conditions, and the ambient lighting fades out in sequence." He continues, adding, "The 12.3” split-screen high-resolution multimedia display in the center console is large enough to view navigation and other vehicle information simultaneously. The multimedia display is also your link to climate controls, navigation, multimedia, and the Entune connectivity package. The new Lexus Climate Concierge adjusts all four seating positions’ air-conditioning and seat climate controls to keep everyone in their comfort zone."



Safety is paramount in this new Lexus, with added features like Blind Spot Monitoring and the Advanced Pre-Collision Safety system helping the driver avoid or lessen the seveity of accidents. This new technology will bring the car to a complete stop if traveling under 24 mph, to avild hitting objects, cars or pedestrians. Islam feels the cars will sell themselves, but his dealership is also offering a special incentive. "If you have a trade-in, we will offer you a free $25 Mastercard Pre-paid car for bringing in your car and receiving a 15-minute trade appraisal."



About Keyes Lexus

Since 1989, Keyes Lexus is one of the original Lexus dealerships and is the largest in the Valley as well as one of the top dealerships in the nation. They have been serving clients around the Valley and all over the country with unparalleled top-notch Lexus services in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Van Nuys areas. Keyes Lexus is an "Elite" of Lexus dealerships, with a passion to provide a world-class ownership experience.