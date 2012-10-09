Keyes Lexus Announces Launch of New KeyesBestUsedCars.com to Serve Greater LA Pre-Owned Buyers

Van Nuys, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Keyes Lexus is pleased to announce the launch of KeyesBestUsedCars.com; their new website dedicated to selling quality used cars. The Keyes Best Used Cars website connects car buyers with the best pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs for less from across the Keyes network of dealerships around Los Angeles all in one place.



Keyes Lexus is known throughout the country as a leading dealership for special offers on new and pre-owned Lexus models with exceptional financing and leasing options. But the Keyes network of dealerships is far more than that. They also offer the best deals on many of the most desirable makes and models of high quality pre-owned vehicles to buyers from Greater Los Angeles to Van Nuys. Living up to their reputation as “LA’s Digital Dealer,” car buyers can now save with used car deals in Los Angeles, CA from their new website KeyesBestUsedCars.com.



The new website lets car buyers find used cars on sale from their LA dealerships in one convenient location with a website for current specials where buyers can find deals on used Lexus, Toyota, Honda, Chevy, Acura and other cars today. “We are constantly striving to find new ways to better serve our customers, and this new website allows us to serve the used car market in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Van Nuys and throughout the Greater Los Angeles area from one convenient online location,” said Keyes Best Used Cars Pre-Owned Manager JR McDonald.



The New KeyesBestUsedCars.com website is designed for the used car buyer’s online convenience, so they have one-click pull-down menus such as “View Our Inventory,” “Sell Your Car,” “Current Specials,” and “Appraise Your Vehicle.” In addition, shoppers can perform a one-click search for vehicles under $20,000, fill out an online credit form even if they are credit challenged, and enjoy rates as low as 1.9 percent. “Right now, car shoppers can get a Free $25 Gift Card when they get a coupon from our website and bring it with them when they come in to our Van Nuys location to discuss their car needs by October 13, 2012,” said McDonald. “It’s just one more way to show our appreciation to our customers.”



The one-click convenience allows pre-owned buyers to search by make and model as well as specific trims, prices, mileage, exterior color and body style. Buyers will find the convenient Car Fax Sticker next to the full descriptions and full color images. For those wishing to sell their car, the website provides a simple form that can be submitted and a representative will contact the seller. For more information, please visit http://keyesbestusedcars.com



About Keyes Lexus

Keyes Lexus is one of the original Lexus dealerships and one of the top dealerships in the entire nation. Since 1989, they have been serving clients around the valley and all over the country with unparalleled top-notch Lexus services in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and the Van Nuys area. Keyes Lexus is an "Elite" of Lexus dealership award winner, which reflects their passion for providing their customers with a world-class ownership experience. Buyers can also find a wonderful selection of high quality pre-owned cars, vans and trucks from Lexus, Toyota, Honda, Chevy, Acura and more. For more information, please visit http://www.keyeslexus.com



Keyes Lexus

5905 Van Nuys Blvd,

Van Nuys, CA 91401