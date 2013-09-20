Keyes Lexus - Buying New and Pre-Owned Cars Was Never So Stress-Free

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Keyes Lexus is a dedicated car dealership company trading in new and pre-owned cars in excellent condition. It has been giving its customers a wide range of Lexus vehicles to choose from, as it is predominantly a new Lexus car dealer. It is based in LA, but also serves Beverly Hills and Santa Monica. Since brand new Lexus vehicles are hand tested after being built, so quality is never compromised here.



Everything is managed and handled by the team at Keyes Lexus, helping you with the dealership, from financing the car to the insurance. It is known for its after sales service.



Keyes Lexus is here to assist you with the service areas that includes:-

- New Lexus Sales

- Certified Pre-Owned Lexus Sales

- Lexus Car Loans and Financing

- Lexus Certified Service Department

- Full Selection of Lexus Parts and Accessories



Keyes Lexus is known for its consistent and dependable Service and Parts, they even work for extra hours to work out with the tight schedule of the customers.It offers a competitive pricing to serve to all your automotive maintenance requirements. The main focus is on satisfying their customers.



The Keyes Lexus website is an informative online platform to allow you to know about all the services they offer, before you actually plan on visiting their store. It consists of various categories that comprises of systematic pages of new models, pre owned cars, finance, service and parts and so on. There is a section of ‘online specials’ providing you with best online offers and lease deals in particular regions.



Keyes Lexus does not only deal in Lexus cars, but has an array of pre owned car companies to offer you with. It offers you different makes including Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Mercedes, FIAT, Dodge and so on. Their current line up of body types includes convertibles, coupe, hatchback, sedan, liftback and minivan.



About Keyes Lexus

Keyes Lexus is a 12-Year in a row ‘Elite of Lexus’. Elite of Lexus is a special award presented to dealers who outshine at sales, service and overall owner support. This award is awarded on the basis of customer feedback and dealerships excelling in Lexus operational and certification standards. So, basically this award is a mix of both, by the people and the experts.



Media Contact:

Name:- Enamul Islam

Email ID:- keyeslexusvannuys@gmail.com

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Website: http://www.keyeslexus.com/