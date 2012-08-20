Keyes Lexus Is Offering Great Deals During the Lexus Golden Opportunity Sales Event

Van Nuys, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- For years, the name Lexus has been synonymous with luxury and class. People who own a Lexus are consistently pleased with the vehicle’s style, performance and comfort.



From now through September 4, drivers who visit the Keyes Lexus dealership in Van Nuys, California can get the opportunity to purchase a new or used Lexus through the Lexus Golden Opportunity Sales Event.



With more new models available than at any other point in the company’s history, more drivers than ever are discovering the joys of owning a Lexus. Thanks to the current sales event, new models are more in reach than ever. During the sale, Keyes Lexus is offering some of the best values of the year on the newest models.



Since 1989, Keyes Lexus has strived to offer drivers within the Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Van Nuys areas both top quality vehicles and customer service. People are welcome to visit the dealership at anytime to see the end of the month specials and make arrangements for a test drive or learn more about the Lexus lease options.



“At Keyes Lexus, we are proud to provide drivers near Van Nuys CA with quality Lexus cars and SUVs. That is why we offer specials on new and used Lexus models – including financing and leasing options – to help drivers in the pursuit of perfection get behind the wheel of these prestigious, luxury cars,” an article on the dealership’s website noted, adding that from sedans and convertibles to SUVs and hybrids, there is a special deal on a Lexus that is perfect for everyone.



In addition to the Golden Opportunity Sales Event, the Keyes Lexus dealer is also featuring a Refer-a-Friend promotion that rewards people who refer new customers to the dealership. If the person goes on to purchase a Lexus, the customer who referred him or her will receive $100, and the buyer will get $500 off on the first purchase of their new or pre-owned vehicle.



In order to participate in the Refer-A-Friend program, people may visit the Keyes Lexus website, http://www.keyeslexus.com, and select the “Click to Refer a Friend” banner on the left hand side of the home page, which will take them to the referral form.



About Keyes Lexus

Keyes Lexus is one of the original Lexus dealerships since 1989 and it is the largest in the Valley and one of the top dealerships in the entire nation. Keyes Lexus has been serving clients around the valley and all over the country with unparalleled top notch Lexus services in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Van Nuys area. Keyes Lexus is an “Elite” of Lexus dealership. The dealership’s passion is providing its customers with a world-class ownership experience. The staff truly shares the thrill their customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. For more information, please visit http://www.keyeslexus.com



Keyes Lexus

5905 Van Nuys Blvd.

Van Nuys, CA 91401