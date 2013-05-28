Keyes Lexus Launches Limited Promotions on New and Used Lexus Vehicles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Keyes Lexus has only one mission- to provide luxurious and superior quality vehicles to their customers. These customers have very high expectations and it is very important to meet these effectively. Keeping this in mind, Keyes Lexus provides unparalleled customer service along with quality that is a class apart. They also use high standards to meet the customer expectations. They deal in both new and used cars which are truly world class.



Since 1989, Keyes Lexus is well known as one of the original Lexus dealerships. For 12 years in a row it is known as an “Elite” and has won the “Elite of Lexus” award. Keyes Lexus aims at providing an enjoyable experience for their customers. They wish to help their customers buy the finest vehicles ensuring that the buying process is hassle free and quick.



“I just purchased a used Lexus. It has an excellent value. The owner is an excellent person to work with. He is very personable and very easy going and no pressure unlike some other dealerships. 2 thumbs up." - Christina Holley



The experts at Keyes Lexus give customers great prices for their used vehicles. The finance department at Keyes Lexus provides excellent financial assistance to the customers so that they can find effective ways to pay that also meet their financial requirements. The customers may have bad credit, no credit or they may even be first time car buyers. In any case, the staff at Keyes Lexus helps them make a good decision complete with professionalism.



Utmost care is taken to meet their needs. Sometimes, the customers cannot make up their mind whether they want to buy a car or lease one. When these options get the better of the customers, the professional employees at Keyes Lexus provide effective solutions and help you out. They also provide excellent financial assistance by proving several options for vehicles that fit your budget.



Keyes Lexus is located in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica in California and is known for serving their clients with some stunning new and certified pre owned Lexus models. They also provide other services like car parts and car servicing, car batteries, oil change and many other services at pocket friendly prices.



