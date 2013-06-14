Keyes Lexus Offers Deals on New and Used Lexus Automobiles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Van Nuys, California exudes an air of pride as Keyes Lexus proudly presents the residents with swanky cars that emanate luxury and pride. They deal in both new and used Lexus cars and their attention to detail and strict quality control has resulted in Lexus being labelled as an Elite dealership. They have been honoured with this award for 12 years in a row and they continue to rule the roost.



They have a stunning range of used and new Lexus cars. These include the various models of Sedans, SUVs, Convertibles, Hybrids and the likes. The Lexus dealership is also a roaring hit in other locations of California namely, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills. A leader in car dealerships, Keyes Lexus pays most attention to the interests of the customers. They believe that it is the customers who make their dealership a success. They have an astounding range of cars that will leave the customers spoilt for choice.



They firmly believe that buying a car is an experience and therefore, they take all efforts possible to ensure that customers’ experiences are always pleasant. They try to keep the procedure as hassle free as possible, making it easy for them to buy their dream car.



Keyes Lexus doesn’t stop at providing the right car. They also assist their customers to find the right funding options for their cars. They provide an array of options to choose from when it comes to financing. Keyes Lexus is the perfect companion for any customer who has had no previous experience in buying cars or is suffering from bad or no credit.



"The overall experience was great, nothing to complain about, all the personnels were all friendly and attentive. Narine, my sales lady, was excellent, took great care of me and all the other sales associates that I've talked to were very straightforward, no playing games and to the point which I liked." - Bruce Chang



About Keyes Lexus

