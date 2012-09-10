Keyes Lexus Prepares Showroom for Arrival of New 2013 Lexus LS 460

Van Nuys, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- For the past three decades, Lexus has released premium luxury cars, and customers who have purchased a Lexus have always praised the makers for their innovatively engineered and elegant vehicles.



Since 1989, Lexus fans have trusted Keyes Lexus, one of the top dealerships in the nation, when it comes to purchasing Lexus models. Lexus recently gave their flagship vehicle, the LS 460, an exciting new look and design for 2013, and Keyes Lexus is pleased to announce that the latest model will be available at their dealership in October.



The 2013 Lexus LS 460 maintains the high quality—a rigid body due to additional reinforcements and laser screw welding—of its predecessors, while introducing some new features of its own.



For instance, in the redesigned spindle-shaped LS series, Lexus created “a driver-focused interior,” available in five color schemes. A 12.3-inch high-resolution navigation screen, complete with split screen capability, is the first thing noticeable in the 2013 LS 460. The vehicle includes Remote Touch, which allows the driver to operate a variety of features, such as audio, phone, and navigation systems, from one source.



Drivers and their passengers can also expect to be individually pampered in the new Lexus due to Climate Concierge controlling the overall temperature, seat temperature, and steering wheel temperature of the vehicle. The 2013 Lexus LS 460 has a quieter cabin due to more sound insulation and noise-reducing wheels. Additionally, Lexus offers an optional Ottoman Seating Package with Shiatsu Massage that can be installed upon request.



Safety is also improved with the vehicle due to a new Blind Spot Monitor, which can assist with the detection of crossing traffic behind a car as it reverses. The car has a revised steering system that offers increased accuracy and improved turning response. The automobile industry’s most advanced Pre-Collision Safety system is available in the car, which helps the driver avoid accidents at speeds lower than 24 MPH by bringing the vehicle to a complete stop.



Keyes Lexus’ website, KeyesLexus.com, is a great start for clients looking to purchase a Lexus vehicle by providing the options to research new models, build a Lexus, and search pre-owned vehicles. The dealership also welcomes visitors to their Van Nuys, CA location.



