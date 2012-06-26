Keyes Lexus Proudly Spreads Word of Lexus Vehicles Once Again Topping J.D. Power Quality Report

Van Nuys, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Keyes Lexus of Van Nuys, CA is proud to spread the word that Lexus has once again topped the J.D. Power Quality Report for fewest problems in the first 90 days of ownership. As one of the largest dealerships in the valley and one of the top dealerships in the country, Keyes Lexus has been providing quality new and pre-owned Lexus cars and SUVs since 1989.



More than ever, Americans not only expect quality when they purchase a new car, they demand it. The recent J.D. Power & Associates Quality Report once again puts Lexus at the top. The study, which was based on a 228-question survey of more than 74,000 purchasers of 2012 model-year cars, trucks and SUVs, looked at problems in the first 90 days of ownership.



The fact that Lexus came out on top with 25 percent fewer problems per 100 cars sold than the industry standard was welcome news for Keyes Lexus, but was far from a surprise to the leading Lexus dealer. “The customer feedback from our own ongoing owner satisfaction surveys have been extremely high, which makes us even more excited to spread the word that Lexus new automobiles topped the influential report nationally,” said Keyes Lexus General Manager Ryan Gallante.



As one of the leading dealerships in the country, Keyes Lexus is known for special offers on new and pre-owned Lexus models with exceptional financing and leasing options. In addition to their well-appointed showrooms, buyers can also shop online at http://www.keyeslexus.com and view their extensive selection of new and pre-owned Lexus models ranging from sedans and convertibles to SUVs and hybrids.



When it comes to Lexus service, their ASE certified and factory-trained technicians have decades of experience and are among the best in the country while their shop foremen has more than 30 years cumulative experience with Lexus. Keyes Lexus is once again the recipient of the Elite of Lexus Dealer Award, which is given to dealers who excel at sales, service and overall owner support.



“Being the recipient of this year's Elite of Lexus Award coupled with Lexus topping the J.D. Power & Associates Quality Report couldn’t make us prouder,” said Gallante. “Providing the highest quality vehicles as well as sales, service and support to our customers allows us to share the thrill they get from owning and driving a Lexus.” For more information, please visit http://www.keyeslexus.com



Keyes Lexus is one of the original Lexus dealerships and one of the top dealerships in the entire nation. Since 1989, they have been serving clients around the valley and all over the country with unparalleled top-notch Lexus services in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and the Van Nuys area. Keyes Lexus is an "Elite" of Lexus dealership award winner, which reflects their passion for providing their customers with a world-class ownership experience.



