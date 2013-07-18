Keyes Lexus Reveals Simple Ways to Get a New or Used Lexus

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Keyes Lexus is one of the original Lexus dealerships since 1989, providing the drivers of Van Nuys, CA with prestigious, luxury vehicles. From unparalleled customer service to world class quality, they implement high standards to meet higher expectations of customers by selling the finest new and used Lexus cars ever built. They have been the "Elite of Lexus" award winner of Lexus dealership for a trusted 12 years and offer a full selection of service areas including:



- New Lexus Sales

- Certified Pre-Owned Lexus Sales

- Lexus Car Loans and Financing

- Lexus Certified Service Department

- Full Selection of Lexus Parts and Accessories



They provide auto finance offers including lease and finance specials for new Lexus cars, hybrids and SUVs. Their finance department renders assistance to clients in finding the best finance options. No matter what the credit situation of the client is, Keyes Lexus offers perfect financial solutions and helps them get their vehicle in time.



Lexus vehicles are built with a variety of amazing technologies and features. Keyes Lexus maintains a commitment to ensure that each owner receives a thorough explanation at the time of delivery about their Lexus vehicle's features and controls. Their website has information about their various services, deals, offers and a gallery of the available cars.



“Keyes Lexus is my favorite dealership by far. I have owned 6 different vehicles from multiple makes and Keyes Lexus has taken the best care of me and has been the most courteous and helpful. It truly is hassle free. I drive 20 minutes away from my local dealers just to come to Keyes Lexus because of their service. The service department is always fast and quick to help you, and who doesn't love the fresh cookies, coffee and fruit that is always available in the waiting area. I don't think I will ever buy anywhere else”—Brandon.G, Santa Clarita



About Keyes Lexus

Keyes Lexus has experienced and reliable Service and Parts departments that are open extra hours to help fit customers' hectic schedules, and as always offer competitive pricing for automotive maintenance needs.



