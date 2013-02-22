'Keylogger Downloads' Add Parental Control Software Reviews

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- The keylogger reviews website, 'Keylogger Downloads' has recently added Parental Control Software Reviews to the website. The new page reviews 7 of the top parental control applications available on the market add scores them by percentage, giving a sub-score for things like functionality and value for money.



Each parental control application is then reviewed in detail, with the option for users to add their own reviews to the page. The topic will soon also be covered in the 'Keylogger Downloads' forum. Parental Control Software is the latest topic to be covered on the computer monitoring website, others being employee monitoring software reviews and phone spy software reviews, along with the original keylogger reviews.



Parental Control Software is used to keep children safe when using a computer without parental guidance. Websites that contain profanity, pornography, gambling, alcohol and a whole range of other dangerous topics will be blocked by the parental control software. Activites like using Facebook and Instant messengers can also be restricted by the software, and alerts can be set to alert the parent to any suspicious activity.



There is more software collection like profil parental filter 2, qustodio, uKnowKids, social shield, CyberSitter and many more, which allow parents to leave their children happily with the computers, without worrying about the view of unwanted websites. One can be sure to keep their children off from the unnecessary websites that can only spoil the child’s mind while waste the precious time as well.



Every parent would want to visit this website http://www.keyloggerdownloads.com/parental-control-software-reviews.html that renders great information regarding the parental control software at best price.



