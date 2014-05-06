Keynote Speaker at the International Factoring Association Annual Conference Provides Economic Insight to Factoring Companies

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- While attending the International Factoring Association’s Annual Conference earlier this month, a few of Universal Funding’s team members had the opportunity to hear an economic update presented by Dr. Christopher Thornberg, founding partner of Beacon Economics.



Dr. Thornberg’s economic outlook was insightful, confirming there has been a shift from a bear to bull market which indicates increased investing and overall market confidence. Soft earnings are reported at a record high even with the weather issues at the start of 2014 that left a transitory impact on the economy. While these influences are all promising he added that overall the US economy is far from a full recovery. Bank credit remains tight, the construction market remains depressed, but those things considered, 2014 is proving better than 2013 seeing a 3% growth. This number is bolstered by the 200,000k jobs per month that are being reported by the labor markets. The industries adding the most jobs include tech, oil, and auto; the states experiencing the largest growth margins are California and Texas. Manufacturing is up hence earnings are up.



Brief comment about the banking industry and why the credit remains tight was due to three influences, 1) regulatory issues stemming from the 2008 collapse, 2) institutions are gun shy; 3) there is more competition, an influx of secondary lending markets.



“The economic outlook presented by Dr. Thornberg left our team and the industry cautiously optimistic,” recalled Universal Funding principal, Monica Wozow. “Businesses are ready to grow, and banks are still hesitant for lending, which makes invoice factoring an accessible option for those industries that are currently experiencing growth.”



The keynote speech was rounded out by addressing the real issues needing to be addressed; if we wish to see the continued upward trend in recovery. The primary issue indicated was the cost of healthcare. Regarding healthcare cost, the cost of healthcare per person in the U.S. is $8,000 compared to $5,000 per person per year in Europe. Dr. Thornberg expressed that this is an issue that requires more attention and continued reform.



The team at Universal Funding feels privileged to be able to take in such an informative session with a talented thought leader in economic issues.



About Universal Funding

Universal Funding Corporation is one of the country’s leading invoice factoring companies. Universal Funding is also a privately-held factoring company providing companies with working capital to stabilize cash flow and foster growth. Universal Funding has been invoicing factoring company’s receivables since 1998. We are committed to our clients and are able to offer scalable programs that grow as their business grows. We’ve assembled a dynamic team of specialists who strive to provide excellent service every day and you will experience first-hand that we value the quality of our business relationship far more than the quantity of business we do together. Based in Spokane, Washington, Universal Funding provides accounts receivable financing for companies throughout the United States.



Contact

Universal Funding Corporation

Heather Burford, Marketing Manager

Heatherb@UniversalFunding.com

16201 East Indiana Avenue, Suite 2600

Spokane, WA 99216

http://UniversalFunding.com

800-405-6035