Keynote Speaker Susan RoAne Travels the World Teaching Professionals How to Be at Ease With Others

In order to be successful in today's fast-paced business world, company owners and entrepreneurs need to do much more than simply offer the best possible products and services at the lowest prices.



They also must be comfortable communicating regularly and directly with their staff, other company owners, and colleagues at business networking and social gatherings.



While some business owners are quite adept at entering a room full of strangers and striking up a conversation with others, many people feel extremely self-conscious and shy in these settings. Since networking is such an important part of today’s global business world, it is imperative that everybody learns how to feel comfortable connecting with others in a way that may ultimately help their company grow and succeed.



Susan RoAne understands this phenomenon. The professional keynote speaker, known as The Mingling Maven®, is the top world-wide authority and expert on the often hard-to-grasp topic of How to Work a Room. One of RoAne’s best-selling books shares this same title.



In addition to publishing seven books on the important topic of learning to communicate more easily and effectively with others, the best-selling author has traveled the world teaching audiences made up of a wide variety of backgrounds the tools, techniques and strategies they need in order to master the important skill of face to face communication.



In her work as a professional speaker, RoAne has worked with a wide variety of well-known major companies and organizations, including Apple, Kraft Foods, Procter and Gamble and the National Football League.



RoAne’s website is extremely user-friendly, and offers company owners in-depth details about what types of presentation topics are available and which audiences they are especially designed to help, a blog written by RoAne that features insightful and helpful posts on a variety of topics, and information on how to contact her.



One of the most popular topics that RoAne addresses during her presentations is called FACE TO FACE: How To Reclaim The Personal Touch In A Digital World™. As technology advances and people spend even more time at their computers, RoAne explains why it is still important to know and use strong interpersonal skills with clients, co-workers and colleagues.



About Susan RoAne

