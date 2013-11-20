Keystone Building Services Now Brings First Floor Additions to Sydney at Competitive Prices

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Keystone Building Services is known to invest the time to understand their clients needs to ensure they deliver outstanding product quality at competitive prices.



One of the representatives at Keystone Building Services stated, “Keystone Building Services specialize in creating the extra living space for you and according to your family’s needs, by designing and building quality first floor Additions in Sydney or second storey additions that will create space and style cost effective and add significant value to your home.”



Keystone has been helping Sydney’s growing families to live in comfort and style with second storey additions for more than 10 years. They are proud of their reputation for high standards of workmanship, creative design and delivering value for money.



Their ground floor home additions can be a great way to access the maximum amount of space available, and allows their clients to avoid the expense and hassle of having to find a larger home, and then move. Their ground floor additions are also known as Home Extensions and are a smart investment, as they add value to the home.



Keystone Building Services provides a personalised service on every project that they undertake and have a dedicated Project Manager, allocated to every project, who is available to discuss all aspects of the project as it proceeds. Most of the time, you won’t even need to move out of your home while the work is underway.



About Keystone Building

With more than 10 years’ experience, catering to their clients individual needs and budget, Keystone doesn’t just design and build first floor additions; they’re experts in making a seamless blend with existing homes. Keystone Building Services is a contemporary company helping expand homes to suit modern lifestyles.



To find out more, please visit: http://www.keystonebuilding.com.au