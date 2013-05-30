Keyway Innovations Introduces Leaf Tea Maker on Indiegogo

Tsim Sha Tsui, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Keyway Innovations, an upstart company based in Hong Kong and Shanghai, has come up with an innovative tea brewing machine that would change the world’s brewing experience.



Next to water, tea is the most popular drink in the world, being appreciated by different people from different backgrounds and cultures. Aside from its great taste, tea also comes in many forms and flavors that offer a wide range of benefits.



Keyway Innovations saw the need to create great-tasting tea through a unique and improved brewing process.



The company has come up with Leaf, the world’s first, cleverly innovative tea maker. Leaf improves on the tea brewing process by optimally controlling the four key elements in making great-tasting tea, namely water temperature, brewing time, water flow, and tea leaf expansion.



The Leaf tea maker does not use a water pump or mechanical agitator to create water flow, unlike the traditional tea makers. With Leaf’s technology, you can brew tea more efficiently and extract more tea essence out of the tea leaves. Given the same water temperature and brewing time, Leaf has proven to produce better quality tea compared to traditional brewing methods.



Their product consists of two designs, the Standard Tea Maker and the Full-Featured Tea Maker. The Standard Tea Maker is equipped with built-in programs for brewing many tea varieties, water/leaf separation architecture to prevent over-infusion, clear glass body and aroma-enhancing design, and a handled tea infuser for easy preparation and cleanup.



The Keyway Innovations Team has spent over two years of market research and technology development to develop the technology that is in the Leaf tea market today. To further achieve the invention’s potential, Keyway Innovations has secured a licensing agreement to bring this innovative tea maker to market with the company’s own added innovations. The core technical aspects of this remarkable tea maker are protected by worldwide patent applications.



The technologies and product architecture are ready and successful prototypes have been made. However, they need help to successfully complete their plan in launching the product within one year.



Keyway Innovations has therefore launched an Indiegogo campaign to help bring the technology from the drawing board to the tables of tea enthusiasts all over the world. The company needs funding for end product design, prototyping and tooling, testing safety certifications, materials and components, and manufacturing and quality control.



