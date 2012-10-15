Kezia Noble Launches Iphone App of Pick Up Lines for Men to Use on Women

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Kezia Pickup Lines is a new application for the iPhone. It offers pickup lines for men to use on women that are based on the situation which both people are in. The application has been created by world renowned female pickup coach for men and published author – Kezia Noble.



Kezia Pickup Lines is not the average application. It is not a silly game that the user plays. This application is designed to select the best pickup line for men to use on women in any situation. The application will start by asking a few simple questions. These questions include the time of day, what the girl is doing, where she is located and how confident the man feels. Next the user will select a direct or indirect pickup line. The pickup lines have been created by Kezia noble based on the thousands of men that have been helped with their dating skills.



The creator offers users an experience of a successful pickup using the lines provided each and every time.



This new iPhone application puts a whole new meaning on “There’s an app for that.” Now, men who cannot afford private relationship coaching and who want to see immediate results and improvements in their dating life can utilize Kezia Pickup Lines to do so. This application will help restore confidence for men who are shy and have been hurt before. With the option for indirect or direct pickup lines, a man can decide how much “risk” he is willing to take with asking a woman out.



Thus far, Kezia Pickup Lines has received rave reviews and promising results for the users. The application offers the best experience and instruction available in the palm of the users hand.



About Kezia Noble

Kezia noble is the world leading female pickup coach for men. Noble is also a published author and author of a weekly relationship advice column. The new Kezia Pick Up lines iPhone application is guaranteed to boost men’s confidence and provide pickup lines that work on any girl at any time. Additional information is available by visiting http://www.keziapickuplines.com.



