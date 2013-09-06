Khet Chronicles: Blood Ties - Compelling New Novel by Marcus Twyman Sees Ancient Race Evolve Alongside 'Normal' Humans.

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- While vampires and zombies have helped authors sell millions of books, many readers are crying out for something new. Filling this void with gusto, author Marcus Twyman is delighted to announce the launch of his powerful new novel.



‘Khet Chronicles: Blood Ties’ creates its own vivid world and characters that whisk readers on a literary journey that’s wholly unique.



Synopsis:



This is a story surrounding two brothers, Kalin and Shane. They come from a race of supernatural beings that resemble us known as the Nebu Khet (Khet).



They lived a wonderful life, a life filled with love and security...at least they did for a while.



Shane's blood was seen as unclean by the other members of khet society. His lineage stemmed not only from the powerful khet race, but also from that of the sapes (normal human beings). His birth shouldn't have been possible, but now that he'd come into existence there were those who wanted to destroy him lest the khet bloodlines become polluted with sape DNA.



That's when the blood began to spill...



Kalin's mother, the leader of the North American clan, sacrificed herself so that her dream of the future could come to fruition, and now that Kalin's all grown up, he's determined to exact vengeance on those that killed his family and forced Shane and himself to live in the shadows of both khet and sape society. Now...he's stepping out of the shadows and into a war.



Kalin and Shane will both learn secrets stretching back thousands of years. They'll meet other people who also hide secrets from the world and are more than they appear to be.



They'll travel the globe in search of allies and truths. But will their efforts be enough to keep them alive? Will they reclaim what was lost, or will they die trying?



As the author explains, his narrative is part of an active movement to change the literary landscape.



“It fills a need in the literary world that for the last few years writers like Charlaine Harris, Anne rice, and Kim Harrison have been working in. Vampires, zombies.... they're old, they've been written about and reinvented more times than anyone can count,” says Twyman.



Continuing, “It's time for something new and fresh to give readers something to delve into.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Couldn't put the book down. I loved how detailed each scene was. I felt like I was there, witnessing each battle. The story was filled with action and humor, two of my favorite things. I highly recommend this book. I can't wait for the sequel!!!!” says Luisa, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Penny was equally as impressed, adding, “I loved this book the storyline was outstanding. I think it would make a outstanding movie one day. I Would buy a ticket.”



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Khet Chronicles: Blood Ties’ is available now: http://amzn.to/17tAMKn



More information can be found on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/khetchronicles



About Marcus Twyman

Marcus Twyman has lived most of his life in Montgomery County, Maryland. Since he was a child he's enjoyed writing stories, songs, and poetry - using the power of words as a therapeutic release for his feelings and emotions.



Now living in New York City, Marcus has been slowly adapting to the bustling concrete jungle and is incorporating his new experiences into his writing.



Cafes beware! There's a new writer on the block and he's got a laptop and knows how to use it!