KHM Travel Group Announces a Unique Array of Benefits for Travel Agents

Brunswick, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- As travelers prove time and time again, nothing beats an affordable and well-planned vacation resulting in priceless memories that last a lifetime. Although online travel websites are continuing thrive, these websites lack the customer service and personal attention using a well-trained travel agent can provide. Consumers who book trips online often end up frustrated, confused and sometimes even dissatisfied.



Home-based travel agents are the driving force behind connecting clients with the best vacation experiences as they navigate through the endless sea of travel opportunities online. As one of the fastest-growing and largest host agencies in the United States, KHM Travel Group has developed a turn-key travel agency business system that has allowed thousands of individuals to start and run their own, home-based travel agency.



KHM Travel Group offers its agents solid training opportunities and some of the highest commissions rates the industry has ever seen. The company’s array of technology benefits include a state-of-the art agent portal and two, personalized websites to help agents sell travel to clients looking to search and book vacations online.



KHM Travel Group also offers a new program, unique to its membership, called the Luxevo® Difference. This revolutionary program, launched in 2011, enhances your clients’ travel experiences, while providing exclusive benefits to agents. The program affords fast-tracked benefits to agents including commissions on travel booked by the members they serve and an industry-exclusive residual monthly income opportunity.



Each new KHM agent is automatically enrolled in the Luxevo Program and receives a complimentary Luxevo Club Membership; opening the door to the same benefits as their clients who enroll in the program. Once agents complete a training and certification program they gain the opportunity to earn an immediate upfront income, receive monthly residual incomes, build repeat client business and earn even more commission on travel sold to their club members.



Burt Kramer, Agency Director, explains why KHM Travel Group is changing the way travel agents work.



“Selling vacations always has and always will be one of the most profitable and in-demand business models. Therefore, we have developed a program that provides world-class support services and training opportunities to each and every agent who joins our ranks” he says. “These include our expansive new agent training program, ongoing training webinars and live training events, a dedicated marketing center, a powerful booking engine website, client and commission tracking, access to all travel suppliers and our unparalleled customer support reputation.”



The company is responsible for turning thousands of people with sometimes little to no experience in the travel industry into respected and professional travel agents. However, as Kramer explains, the support from KHM Travel Group continues well beyond the home office.



“We invest in and develop each of our agent’s business as if they were our own. We do this because their success truly becomes our success” he adds. The company’s tried and tested development process places a focus on increasing sales, building customer loyalty, realizing the reality of significant rewards and enjoying the freedom of working from home.



Of course, no job as a travel agent would be complete without the opportunity to embark on highly sought after familiarization trips, available only to travel agents.



“We give all of our agents an opportunity to travel the globe and gain first-hand experience of the great destinations they sell to their clients. These heavily discounted trips offer an opportunity to learn, experience and thrive on the excitement that their clients have come to crave” says Kramer.



To find out more about the exciting work from home opportunities offered by KHM Travel Group, please visit: http://www.khmtravel.com



About KHM Travel Group

Sparked by an idea and an unquestionable passion to do something different, KHM Travel Group has quickly become one of the most innovative host travel agencies in the nation. Founded by entrepreneurs Rick Zimmerman and Burt Kramer, KHM Travel Group began as a small, family-owned business in Brunswick, Ohio.



From a handful of staff members working out of a one room office suite to a team of over 40 employees occupying a multi-office complex, the increased amount of talent the company has seen over the past decade is simply extraordinary.



The current team of employees works daily to support the over 2,700 independent travel agents all across the United States that are earning money following their dreams of selling travel. KHM Travel Group revolutionized its business model in 2011 by launching Luxevo, a one-of-a-kind travel program that provides agents with both immediate upfront income and residual income. In an industry driven by computer automation and bottom line sales figures, KHM Travel Group stands out as a leader in customer service and personal travel agent development, making it one of the best choices for someone looking for high commission, unlimited support and the latest technology.



